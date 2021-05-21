newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside County, CA

Palm Springs teacher named a 2022 Riverside County Teacher of the Year

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Palm Springs middle school teacher was surprised with an announcement that she has been named one of the first two 2022 Riverside County Teachers of the Year. The Riverside County Teachers of the Year are selected from nearly 20,000 educators in the county. Riverside County Superintendent of Schools, Dr....

kesq.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
Corona, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Palm Springs, CA
Riverside County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Palm Springs, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Palm Springs, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Compost#Art School#Grade School#Perris Elementary School#El Cerrito Middle School#Romoland School#Palm Springs Usd#Riverside Usd#Coachella Valley#Dr Brian Mcdaniel#Schools#Principals#Educators#Teachers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Philippines
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Riverside County, CAThe Valley Chronicle

Riverside County announces Business Assistance NOW program

Providing assistance for start-ups or business expansion Riverside County’s Business Assistance NOW Program supports local businesses with occupancy permit assistance, financial resources, hiring and training, among other services. In addition, Riverside County’s Office of Economic Development business support team works closely with the county’s Transportation and Land Management Agency ombudsman to navigate the planning department, as well as building and safety department, to establish and grow a business in Riverside County. “We found they work seamlessly with other departments within Riverside County, which allows us to put a footprint here easily and quickly,” said Domingo Perez, strategic account manager with Southern Tire Mart. Residents and business owners are encouraged to visit.
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley winds close roads and cause inconveniences for residents

Winds over the weekend hit peaks above 70 mph for areas like Whitewater. Gusts for areas in Desert Hot Springs reached above 60 mph winds. The valley floor was also included, Palm Springs Airport hit a peak gust of 45 mph. Over the weekend, Palm Springs Police Department tweeted that N Indian Canyon Between Tramview The post Coachella Valley winds close roads and cause inconveniences for residents appeared first on KESQ.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California StateValley News

California, RivCo to keep mask requirement another month

California, RS County to Keep Mask Requirement Another Month RIVERSIDE (CNS) - California will wait until June 15 to align witfederal guidance that no longer requires people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to wear face coverings, officials said Monday, May 1. The June date is when Gov. Gavin Newsom said he intends to lift most virus-related restrictions, barring setbacks. "On June 15, California plans to implement the CDC's guidelines around masking to allow fully vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings. This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue our relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly in underserved communities," state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.