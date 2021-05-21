The Suicide Squad: Storm Reid Calls James Gunn a Genius After Screening

Long set to arrive in the United States on August 6, 2021 (it even had that date months before the COVID-19 pandemic), James Gunn's The Suicide Squad will premiere even earlier than that across the pond. Digital Spy first reported that the upcoming DC film from Gunn will debut in theaters on July 30 in the UK with the director himself confirming the news on Twitter. It's unclear why the film will be dropping in early in UK theaters but it's worth noting that they don't yet have HBO Max in their region, so the day-and-date release strategy that fans are enjoying in the US isn't possibly almost everywhere else.