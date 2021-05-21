The Suicide Squad: Storm Reid Calls James Gunn a Genius After Screening
While fans eagerly wait for The Suicide Squad to hit theaters, the cast of James Gunn's DC Comics debut film has already been treated to a special screening before its premiere in theaters and on HBO Max. Gunn himself already teased The Suicide Squad contains some of the biggest action sequences he's ever concocted in his career, including an epic scene featuring Margot Robbie as an unleashed Harley Quinn. And with movie theaters beginning to reopen across the United States and in other markets, many are stressing the movie should be seen in theaters.comicbook.com