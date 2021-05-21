newsbreak-logo
2-alarm fire damages 3 rowhomes in Baltimore

Wbaltv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore firefighters were called around 4:30 p.m. Friday to the 2400 block of Lakeview Avenue for a two-alarm fire involving three rowhomes. When firefighters arrived, they found extensive fire from two dwellings and were operating from the exterior only. Baltimore fire Capt. Roman Clark said it was unclear whether any...

www.wbaltv.com
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Officer Pulls Drunk Driver From Burning Vehicle Following Crash in Glen Burnie

An Arundel County Police officer pulled a drunk driver from his vehicle which had caught fire following an early morning highway crash in Glen Burnie. On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 2:31 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a two vehicle crash on NB I-97 at MD-174. The preliminary investigation indicates a blue Honda Accord had run into the rear of a red Ford truck.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Man shot to death in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood Monday afternoon, Baltimore Police say

A man was shot to death Monday afternoon in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, police say, at the same address and in the same alley where another man was gunned down in March. Baltimore police say that at around 2:36 p.m. someone approached a police officer working a traffic accident at the intersection of West Pratt Street at South Monroe Street and said someone had been shot in the 200 ...
Maryland StateWBOC

Heavy Equipment Fire Causes $75K Damage in Easton

EASTON, Md.- Authorities have ruled as accidental a fire that caused $75,000 in damage to a piece of heavy equipment in Easton. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened Friday afternoon and involved a 2015 Caterpillar 308E2 CR excavator located at Bullock Construction, Inc., at 32303 Matthewstown Road.
Maryland StateWBOC

Two Injured in Caroline County Apartment Building Fire

GREENSBORO, Del.- Two people are recovering from injuries they sustained in a fire that broke out at a Caroline County apartment complex. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, at Greensboro Heights Apartments on Dutchmans Lane in Greensboro. It took the...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Windsor Mill man charged with fatal shooting, 2 men injured in separate shootings, Baltimore police say

A Windsor Mill man was arrested and charged with killing a man in Baltimore on May 10, Baltimore police said on Monday. Le’var Cooper, 43, was arrested on Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Larry Randall, 43, in the 1100 block of Washington Boulevard in the Washington Village neighborhood following a dispute, police said. Homicide detectives interviewed ...
Baltimore, MDwesternmassnews.com

WATCH: Police officer rescues ducklings stranded on road

(Meredith) -- A police officer in Baltimore was driving down a busy street when he noticed traffic was at a standstill. The reason? A mama duck and her ducklings were trying to cross the road. Why? To get to the other side, obviously. The video footage from the officer's body...
Maryland StateWVNews

Grantsville vehicle fire under investigation

GRANTSVILLE — A Grantsville vehicle fire is under the investigation of the Maryland State Fire Marshal. According to a press release, the fire occurred around 1:35 a.m. on May 15 at 1725 Chestnut Ridge Road. Destroyed in the fire were a 2019 Forest River Vengeance Touring RV and a 2019...
Maryland StateCommercial Observer

Mission Autism Clinics Opens First Maryland Location in Silver Spring

Mission Autism Clinics, an autism therapy program, signed a 9,000-square-foot lease at 11921 Bournefield Way, a 46,000-square-foot, single-story, medical office building in Silver Spring, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Edge Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, DSC Partners, in the deal. The property is located within WesTech Business Park, a...
Baltimore, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1322 W North Avenue

$100,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDBA550832. ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 06/02 @ 10:00 am. Ends 06/03 @ 11:00 am. List Price is Opening Bid. Unique Opportunity to Purchase 8 Commercially Zoned Parcels on Highly Trafficked North Avenue. Located in the Penn North Area, Properties are just blocks to Numerous Destinations including Druid Hill Park (Home of the Maryland Zoo); Druid Lake, Penn North Metro Station, & so much more! Minutes to the many attractions of Historic Mt. Vernon & Downtown Baltimore. Properties will be sold together. Refer to Lot information, for Individual Parcel details.10% Buyer+GGs Premium will be added to the high bid- $20,000 Deposit of certified funds required at time of sale. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
Baltimore, MDpraisebaltimore.com

Baltimore Police Shoot & Kill Man That Held Woman At Knifepoint

Baltimore city police are investigating after at least one office shot and killed a man they say held a woman at knifepoint in East Baltimore Sunday morning. It happened on the 1800 block of East Lafayette Street around 10:30 a.m.. A family member called police saying the suspect was inside of the home holding his mother a knifepoint.