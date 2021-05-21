Flood Warning issued for Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River At Victoria affecting Victoria County. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River At Victoria. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 26.6 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will continue to rise and crest near 27.1 feet by late Saturday morning, then begin a slow fall, dropping to below flood stage early Monday morning. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs. The flow is well into Riverside Park, approaching low areas of the Texas Zoo and golf course. Livestock are cut off in low areas of the flood plain above Cuero to Tivoli. Water fills the City of Victoria`s off channel freshwater storage lakes...the Old Frodyce property), and continues flowing under the US Business 59 East Relief Bridge. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Guadalupe River Victoria 21.0 26.6 Fri 8 pm 26.7 21.6 14.6 11.1 9.5