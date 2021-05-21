Arrest made in shooting death of 17-year-old in Rayne

An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old in Rayne.

Police Chief Carroll Stelly announced the arrest of 41-year-old Scott Cooper of Church Point in connection with the May 16 shooting. Jail records show Cooper is facing one count of second degree murder.

Family and friends identified the 17-year-old as Garrison Gautreaux a student at Notre Dame High School.

The 17-year-old was found in his vehicle parked in the 100 block of North Polk Street, Rayne Chief of Police Carroll J. Stelly said. Officers were called to the truck at about 1 a.m. Paramedics were there, but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Rayne Police Department has received assistance during the investigation from the Duson Police Department, Louisiana State Police, APSO, Lafayette Sherriff’s Department, Lafayette Police Department, St Landry Sheriffs Department, and the Houston Police Department.

Cooper's bond has been set at $2 million, jail records show.

No other details were released.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel