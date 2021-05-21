newsbreak-logo
Rayne, LA

Arrest made in shooting death of 17-year-old in Rayne

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRrlX_0a7NO9c800

An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old in Rayne.

Police Chief Carroll Stelly announced the arrest of 41-year-old Scott Cooper of Church Point in connection with the May 16 shooting. Jail records show Cooper is facing one count of second degree murder.

Family and friends identified the 17-year-old as Garrison Gautreaux a student at Notre Dame High School.

The 17-year-old was found in his vehicle parked in the 100 block of North Polk Street, Rayne Chief of Police Carroll J. Stelly said. Officers were called to the truck at about 1 a.m. Paramedics were there, but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Rayne Police Department has received assistance during the investigation from the Duson Police Department, Louisiana State Police, APSO, Lafayette Sherriff’s Department, Lafayette Police Department, St Landry Sheriffs Department, and the Houston Police Department.

Cooper's bond has been set at $2 million, jail records show.

No other details were released.

