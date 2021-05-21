newsbreak-logo
Saint Martinville, LA

Appointments available for COVID-19 vaccine clinic in St. Martinville

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bTglG_0a7NO8jP00

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. - A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held in St. Martinville next week.

The event will be held at the St. Martin Parish Community Health Center on May 24, 25, 27, and 28 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Call 337.342.2566 Ext 3065 or Ext 3067 to schedule an appointment or email jgiorgio@icchc.org.

