California State

5 More Counties Join Effort To Add Parts Of California, Oregon To Idaho

 1 day ago
A movement to add parts of California and Oregon to Idaho is drumming up more support this week. Five Oregon counties voted to keep the discussions going around their regions joining the Gem State, according to the Orange County Register. Commissioners in Malheur, Lake, Sherman, Grant, and Baker counties are now required to continue studying about potentially joining Idaho. Jefferson and Union counties were the first to do this back in November.

b95forlife.iheart.com
