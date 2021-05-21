Consumer Reports: Best New Cars for Teens

Car shopping is stressful, whether it’s new cars or used ones. Adding a teenage driver into the mix can only heighten the stress level. From teaching them to drive to shopping for their new ride, in addition to used car prices are skyrocketing right now. In response, many families have turned to buying or leasing a new car for their children. Happily, Consumer Reports’ list of the best new cars for teens is looking to help out a little. They’ve put together a list of the best new metal for your teenage dirtbag, baby.