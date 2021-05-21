Man allegedly stabs Ogden parks worker, who fights back with fists and a screwdriver
OGDEN — An Ogden man allegedly attacked a parks department employee with a digging tool Wednesday morning, severely cutting his head, according to charging documents. The employee arrived at Fourth Street Park, 576 Wall Ave., about 8:30 a.m. and saw Marty Alan Ricks, 26, sitting in a city-owned golf cart, an Ogden police probable cause statement said. When asked what he was doing in the cart, Ricks allegedly said he was taking it.www.standard.net