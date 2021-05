Fau Vake, a former XFC middleweight champion, has died. Vake, who had been in critical condition since last Sunday, was just 25 years old. Vake was injured after an attack on Symonds Street in central Auckland. Four men were arrested in relation to that incident. Initially, two of the four men were charged with common assault, another was charged with two counts of assaulting with intent to injure and another was charged with wounding with intent and injuring with intent.