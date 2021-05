Breaux Bridge—Teche Center for the Arts (TCA) is pleased to announce that registrations are open for their 2021 Sumer Camps. For the past seven years, TCA has tailored its summer camp offerings around the needs of children in the Saint Martin Parish community and has based their plans on the nonprofit’s mission to serve as the principal cultural, arts, music, education, and historical center for residents and tourists of Saint Martin Parish and beyond. TCA is dedicated to educating children about history, culture, arts, and music of the Cajun and Creole traditions. Parents can register their children at techecenterforthearts.com. Camps fill up quickly, so it is advised that those interested don’t wait.