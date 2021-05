Foot Locker Inc. reported earnings and sales that came in well above pandemic-impacted year-ago levels as well as easily ahead of Wall Street’s targets. The company reported a net income of $202 million, or $1.93 per share, for the 13 weeks ended May 1, 2021, as compared with a net loss of $110 million, or $1.06 per share, for the corresponding prior-year period. On a non-GAAP basis, the company earned $1.96 per share, versus a loss of $0.67 per share in the first quarter of 2020. Wall Street’s consensus estimate had been Street $1.05 per share.