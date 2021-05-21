newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Bears win thriller against Ashe Co.

By Cory Smith
pcdn.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnor Medvar (top) improved to 9-0 on the season with wins over Bishop McGuinness and Ashe County on Wednesday. Mount Airy’s Matthew Bagley (top) competes against Ashe County’s Bryant Blevins in the 285-pound match. Cory Smith | The News. Luke Leonard of Mount Airy (top) takes his opponent down to...

s24476.pcdn.co
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Smith
Person
Caleb Johnson
Person
Alex Cox
Person
Luke Leonard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Combat#County Championship#Ashe Co#1a State Championship#News Mount Airy#News Every#Huskies#Ashe County#Comeback Connor Medvar#Freshman Brison George
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
Bartlett, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Boys volleyball: Bartlett wins thriller over Benet

Benet's boys volleyball team entered Wednesday's nonconference match at Bartlett with a 10-1 record, just slightly better than the Hawks' 9-1. The two teams then played a match worthy of those glittery records -- and then some. Bartlett dug out of quite a hole, hustling after one ball after another...
BaseballThe Mountaineer

Bears open Conference play with a win

Pisgah started its Mountain 6 2A conference season with an 8-4 victory at Smoky Mountain on Tuesday. Pisgah scored two runs in the first inning only to see Smokey Mountains tie it up with runs in their first two at bats. The Bears countered with a run in the fourth and three runs in the fifth to secure the victory.
Soccernorthwestgeorgianews.com

Boys soccer: Bears claw past Central Lee in penalty-kick thriller

May 15—First-year Danville-New London high school boys soccer coach Eric Pealer put his team through a 30-minute drill on Thursday night, working solely on penalty kicks. That extra work came to fruition 24 hours later. Danville-New London connected on three of its four penalty kicks, while goalkeeper Levi Svoboda came...
Easton, PAWFMZ-TV Online

NDGP wins thriller over Palisades, 9-8

EASTON, Pa. - Notre Dame Green Pond earned a 9-8 walk-off win over Palisades in a thrilling Colonial League baseball semifinal at Notre Dame Green Pond High School on Monday evening. With the win the Crusaders advance to the league title game. The two teams combined for nine runs in...
High SchoolSalisbury Post

High schooll baseball: Carson, East win thrillers in NPC

North Piedmont Conference baseball continues to be special. Carson and East Rowan pulled out exciting games at home on Tuesday and finished the night in a tie for first place in the league. In China Grove, Carson got down early when South Iredell scored twice in the first inning against...
Montgomery, INJournal Review

TENNIS: Mounties win 3-2 thriller over Chargers

LINDEN — Southmont girls’ tennis overcame a slow start to defeat North Montgomery 3-2 on Thursday night. No. 2 singles player Hanna Long and the No. 1 doubles duo of Bailey Barker and Megan Scheidler both erased early 1-0 holes to win in three sets and help seal the win for the Mounties.
White Bear Lake, MNpresspubs.com

Boys track: Bears win home invitational

The Bears boys track won their White Bear Lake Invitational on Thursday with 128 points, followed by Mounds View 89, Forest Lake 80, Woodbury 38 and Cretin-Derham Hall 22. (Mounds View, perennial power, did not bring a full team.) The scoring format was combining each team’s three entrants in each event. Individually, first-place performances for the Bears were turned in by Gavin Rogers (long jump, 20-0), Bennett Gilson (triple jump, 41-9 3/4), Nick Svir (discus, 121-9), Luke Williams (1600 run, 4:33.54), Trevor Locke (3200 run, 9:40.16), and the 4x800 team of Sage Durdle, Alex Brown, Mike Hoffman, and Tony Perfetti (9:13). Placing second were Seth Olson (long jump, 19-5), AJ Perron (110 hurdles, 15.68), Jontay Vaulx (200 dash, 23.6), and Rogers (100 dash, 11.56, and triple jump, 41-5).
Halifax County, VAyourgv.com

Comets win in six against Tunstall

Halifax County High School pounded out 22 hits in support of a combined three-hitter by Kate Jackson and Emma Payne, as the Comets’ jayvee softball team slugged its way past Tunstall High School 12-2 in six innings at Halifax County High School on Tuesday. A walk and fielding error helped...
Manitou Springs, COKKTV

Manitou Springs wins 2A football crown in double overtime thriller

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One play, two measly yards, decided a state champion. When the dust settled, it was the green-clad Mustangs faithful storming the field. Manitou Springs stuffed a two-point attempt in double overtime, winning the 2A football state championship game 31-30 over Flatirons Academy Thursday at CSU-Pueblo’s Thunderbowl. Manitou Springs junior Jesse Jorstad made the championship-saving tackle, stopping Flatirons at the 1-yard line on the deciding conversion attempt.
Bernards, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Ridge girls win overtime thriller

BERNARDS TWP. - The Ridge High School girls' lacrosse team had to work overtime, but eventually prevailed to defeat Hillsborough, 10-9, on Thursday, May 13. Nicole Sileo scored the game-winning goal in overtime after Jennifer Prince won the opening draw. Julie Narleski found a cutting Sileo, who secured the win.
Union City, PAthecorryjournal.com

Seniors key Lady Bears 19-0 win

VALLEY GROVE — Union City's seniors played a key role in Thursday's 19-0 softball victory at Rocky Grove. With Friday's scheduled senior night postponed, UC's six 12th-graders all started for the Lady Bears who completed a perfect 17-0 record in the regular season. Ahead 1-0, Union City plated nine runs...
HockeyPosted by
New Country 99.1

Colorado Eagles Win Postseason Overtime Thriller 5-4

The Colorado Eagles have battled all year. Covid, call ups, games being moved or postponed...this team has battled and their toughness and resolve showed up brilliantly last night in their 5--4 overtime win over the Ontario Reign to kick off postseason play. The Eagles were outshot in the contest 31-29,...
WWEPort Townsend Leader

Wrestlers win with pins against Bainbridge

East Jefferson battled Bainbridge in varsity wrestling Saturday and the two teams finished even, with five wins on each side. For East Jeff, Savanna Hoffman won by a pin in the 120-pound class. Lily Delgado also won by pin, coming back from a deficit to score a victory in the...
Sulphur, LALeesville Daily Leader

LHSAA baseball state tournament: Opelousas Catholic, Notre Dame win extra inning thrillers

The LHSAA state baseball tournament continued Wednesday at McMurry Park in Sulphur with the Class 2A and 3A, as well as Division II and III semifinals taking place. NOTRE DAME 3, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 2 (F/8 INNINGS): Luke Hoffpauir might be sore after taking one for the team, but Notre Dame lives to see another day. Hoffpauir drew a walkoff hit by a pitch as the Pios needed only one hit in the bottom of the eighth to advance. Notre Dame was led by Caleb Comeaux, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI triple to open the scoring in the second, while Casey Artigues paced the Falcons with a 2-for-4 day and a solo home run in the sixth to spark a rally.
Chanute, KSIola Register

Red Devils win Region VI title in waterlogged thriller

CHANUTE — Allen Community College’s soccer team would have made the U.S. Postal Service proud. The Red Devils let neither the rain nor the dark of night prevent them from securing a Region VI championship, scoring twice in a five-minute span in a thrilling 2-0 win over Pratt Community College Wednesday evening.
Sportsnahl.com

Ice Wolves, Wilderness, Black Bears win on Thursday

Wichita Falls 3 @ New Mexico 5 – Joey Larson scored twice as the Ice Wolves erased two different two-goal leads by the Warriors and scored four times in the 3rd period to come from behind for a 5-3 win on Thursday. Things looked good for the Warriors early on as goals from William Lawson-Body and Thomas Weis made the score, 2-0. At the end of the 2nd period, the Ice Wolves cut into the lead with a goal from Peter Lychnikoff. The Warriors regained their two-goal edge early in the 3rd period thanks to a goal from Adisen Brueck. But, it was all New Mexico after that as they scored four unanswered goals to win 5-3, including a pair from Larson and others from Jack Bayless and Jeff Hutchinson. Beni Halasz made 33 saves in the win, while Owen Bartoszkiewicz made 21 saves in the loss.
Shelbyville, INShelbyville News

Mathies helps Shelbyville win Golden Bear Invitational

Katie Mathies was clutch for Class 4A No. 6 Shelbyville on Saturday during a battle for the Golden Bear Invitational trophy. Mathies, one of the state’s top hitters, blasted a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning, which tied the game with Fishers (2-2). The Golden Bears scored again after Cheyenne Eads’ sixth-inning bunt brought home another run, making the score 3-2 (final).
Lawrence County, KYthelevisalazer.com

BULLDOGS WIN TWO THRILLERS OVER BOYD CO. SATURDAY

LOUISA, Ky. — Lawrence Co. ( 20-4 ) swept a doubleheader from Boyd Co. ( 19-7 ) on Saturday at Randy Keeton Field winning both games in walk off fashion. Bryce Blevins improved to 5-0 with a win on Saturday over Boyd Co. Lawrence Co. 4 Boyd Co. 3 (...
Culver, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Culver wins a thriller, makes playoffs

Bulldogs get past Western Christian 8-7, face Heppner-Ione Tuesday in playoffsAfter Culver High School made the tough decision to shut down school for a couple of weeks because of COVID, the Culver baseball team lost nearly three weeks of competition. Culver was victorious over Salem Academy on Friday, April 23, then did not play or practice again until Wednesday, May 12, when they went on the road to face the league champion Kennedy Trojans in a doubleheader. Going into the contest, the Bulldogs were 5-0 on the season, and 4-0 in league. However, the Trojans came into the doubleheader sporting...
Leetonia, OHVindy.com

Bears outslug Sebring to earn sectional win

LEETONIA – The 19th-seeded Leetonia Bears baseball team jumped out to a big lead early and then held off a comeback by the 22nd-seeded Sebring Trojans to capture a 12-7 win in an OHSAA sectional first-round tournament game Tuesday night. The victory, which improved the Bears to 5-17 on the...