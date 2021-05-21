Bears win thriller against Ashe Co.

Wichita Falls 3 @ New Mexico 5 – Joey Larson scored twice as the Ice Wolves erased two different two-goal leads by the Warriors and scored four times in the 3rd period to come from behind for a 5-3 win on Thursday. Things looked good for the Warriors early on as goals from William Lawson-Body and Thomas Weis made the score, 2-0. At the end of the 2nd period, the Ice Wolves cut into the lead with a goal from Peter Lychnikoff. The Warriors regained their two-goal edge early in the 3rd period thanks to a goal from Adisen Brueck. But, it was all New Mexico after that as they scored four unanswered goals to win 5-3, including a pair from Larson and others from Jack Bayless and Jeff Hutchinson. Beni Halasz made 33 saves in the win, while Owen Bartoszkiewicz made 21 saves in the loss.