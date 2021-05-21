Bears win thriller against Ashe Co.

The Bears boys track won their White Bear Lake Invitational on Thursday with 128 points, followed by Mounds View 89, Forest Lake 80, Woodbury 38 and Cretin-Derham Hall 22. (Mounds View, perennial power, did not bring a full team.) The scoring format was combining each team’s three entrants in each event. Individually, first-place performances for the Bears were turned in by Gavin Rogers (long jump, 20-0), Bennett Gilson (triple jump, 41-9 3/4), Nick Svir (discus, 121-9), Luke Williams (1600 run, 4:33.54), Trevor Locke (3200 run, 9:40.16), and the 4x800 team of Sage Durdle, Alex Brown, Mike Hoffman, and Tony Perfetti (9:13). Placing second were Seth Olson (long jump, 19-5), AJ Perron (110 hurdles, 15.68), Jontay Vaulx (200 dash, 23.6), and Rogers (100 dash, 11.56, and triple jump, 41-5).