SCHP: One dead after single vehicle collision on U.S. 76 Friday morning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Highway Patrol says one individual died during a single vehicle collision that took place Friday morning on U.S. 76 in Sumter County. Around 6 a.m., officials say the individual was driving a 2009 Lexus along U.S. 76 East when they went off the right side of the roadway, their vehicle overturned and they were ejected from the car. Officials say the individual was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators say the person was not wearing a seat belt.