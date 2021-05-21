newsbreak-logo
SCHP: One dead after single vehicle collision on U.S. 76 Friday morning

By Mike Olson
Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Highway Patrol says one individual died during a single vehicle collision that took place Friday morning on U.S. 76 in Sumter County. Around 6 a.m., officials say the individual was driving a 2009 Lexus along U.S. 76 East when they went off the right side of the roadway, their vehicle overturned and they were ejected from the car. Officials say the individual was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators say the person was not wearing a seat belt.

