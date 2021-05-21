newsbreak-logo
Cancel
VIDEO: Comets Near And Far Found To Have The Same Atmospheric Heavy Metals

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists have discovered heavy metal vapors made up of iron and nickel in comets in our solar system and even further afield in interstellar space, meaning that objects in both may have more in common than previously thought. The findings are the result of two studies: one by a Belgian team that used data from the European Southern Observatory’s Very […]

Astronomyroom.eu.com

Scientists unexpectedly find heavy metal vapour in comets throughout our Solar System, and beyond

The vapour from two heavy metals, the type usually associated with hot environments, has been found in the atmospheres of comets that stray far from the Sun say scientists. Not only has gaseous iron and nickel been found in comets originating from the outer Solar System, but gaseous nickel has also been detected surrounding comet 2I/Borisov, the second observed interstellar interloper after ʻOumuamua.
Astronomythefirstnews.com

Polish scientists make new interstellar heavy metals discovery

Two Polish researchers have discovered nickel vapours within the atmosphere of the icy interstellar comet 2I/Borisov, the prestigious international 'Nature' science and technology journal has reported. The "unexpected" discovery by Piotr Guzik and Michał Drahus from the Astronomical Observatory at the Jagiellonian University in Kraków, southern Poland, published in the...
Astronomynextvame.com

Nickel and iron in comet atmospheres

When watching with Very large telescope At the European Southern Observatory (ESO), researchers surprisingly found nickel and iron in the atmospheres of several comets. So far, traces of these elements have only been observed in tail stars very close to the Sun. Nickel is also found in the interstellar comet 2I / Borisov.
Astronomythewestonforum.com

Iron and nickel vapor have been detected in frozen comets

Researchers examined several comets far from the sun. In doing so, they found gaseous iron and nickel – which is impossible at these lower temperatures. Researchers at the University of Liège in Belgium made a strange discovery. They discovered iron and nickel gases on various comets far from the sun.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Rare plutonium from space found in deep-sea crust

A rare version of the radioactive element plutonium embedded in Earth's crust below the deep sea is providing new clues as to how heavy metals form in the stars. The new research finds that the isotope, called plutonium-244, may arrive on Earth in tandem with iron-60, a lighter metal known to form in supernovas, explosions that occur during the death throes of many types of stars. This finding suggests that supernovas may create both heavy metals — although it's possible that other events, such as the mergers of neutron stars, are responsible for at least some of the plutonium-244.
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Heavy Metal Machines: New Metal Pass Season is Here with Sugoi Machines

Hey Xbox players! Hoplon Studio here, from Brazil, to announce that the new season of the Heavy Metal Machines’ Metal Pass is already available!. A time of high adventure has come to the free-to-play multiplayer vehicular combat game, with the arrival of Sugoi Machines. The new season brings more than 100 rewards to players.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Mass Effect ‘UNC: Valuable Minerals’ Heavy Metals Locations

Mass Effect’s UNC: Valuable Mineral assignment is just one of the several uncharted missions players can pick up while surveying planets. Players are tasked with discovering deposits of four distinct categories through surveying planets from above or landing on its surface to find the individual clusters. Valuable Minerals is arguably the longest of the UNC assignments players can pick up, as it requires a total of 66 deposits to be surveyed—20 from heavy metal, light metal, and rare earth with six from gases.
Astronomybcfocus.com

origin of heavy metals on earth: rare isotope of plutonium on earth: isotope of plutonium on earth

Five thousand feet deep in the largest and deepest Pacific Ocean on Earth, something has been discovered that is tied to the millions of years old history of our infinite space. Here, scientists discovered plutonium-244. This isotope appeared during explosive events in space millions of years ago. The half-life of this isotope is over 80 million years. With this discovery, a puzzle appeared before scientists: How did gold, uranium, and other heavy metals get to Earth?
AstronomyNewswise

Plasma jets reveal magnetic fields far, far away

Newswise — For the first time, researchers have observed plasma jets interacting with magnetic fields in a massive galaxy cluster 600 million light years away, thanks to the help of radio telescopes and supercomputer simulations. The findings, published in the journal Nature, can help clarify how such galaxy clusters evolve.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Discover New Auroral Phenomenon Hidden in 19-Year-Old Video Footage

Not all auroras slither through the sky like snakes. Some – called diffuse aurora – are more like an even glow dispersed throughout the sky. Scientists know a fair bit about these diffuse auroras, but an old video from 2002 revealing what seems to be an undocumented auroral phenomenon shows we definitely don't know everything. "We found these events in a movie taken the night of March 15, 2002 in Churchill, [Manitoba], Canada," the researchers write in a summary of their research. "They appear as a section of diffuse aurora that rapidly brightens, then disappears and also erases the background aurora. Then,...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Ionized gas properties of the extreme starburst galaxy Haro 11. Temperature and metal abundance discrepancies

V. Menacho, G. Östlin A. Bik, A. Adamo, N. Bergvall, L. Della Bruna, M. Hayes, J. Melinder, E. T. Rivera-Thorsen. We use high quality VLT/MUSE data to study the kinematics and the ionized gas properties of Haro 11, a well known starburst merger system and the closest confirmed Lyman continuum leaking galaxy. We present results from integrated line maps, and from maps in three velocity bins comprising the blueshifted, systemic and redshifted emission. The kinematic analysis reveals complex velocities resulting from the interplay of virial motions and momentum feedback. Star formation happens intensively in three compact knots (knots A, B and C), but one, knot C, dominates the energy released in supernovae. The halo is characterised by low gas density and extinction, but with large temperature variations, coincident with fast shock regions. Moreover, we find large temperature discrepancies in knot C, when using different temperature-sensitive lines. The relative impact of the knots in the metal enrichment differs. While knot B is strongly enriching its closest surrounding, knot C is likely the main distributor of metals in the halo. In knot A, part of the metal enriched gas seems to escape through low density channels towards the south. We compare the metallicities from two methods and find large discrepancies in knot C, a shocked area, and the highly ionized zones, that we partially attribute to the effect of shocks. This work shows, that traditional relations developed from averaged measurements or simplified methods, fail to probe the diverse conditions of the gas in extreme environments. We need robust relations that include realistic models where several physical processes are simultaneously at work.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The hunt for sub-solar primordial black holes in low mass ratio binaries is open

Khun Sang Phukon, Gregory Baltus, Sarah Caudill, Sebastien Clesse, Antoine Depasse, Maxime Fays, Heather Fong, Shasvath J. Kapadia, Ryan Magee, Andres Jorge Tanasijczuk. We perform a search for binary black hole mergers with one subsolar mass black hole and a primary component above $2 M_\odot$ in the second observing run of LIGO/Virgo. Our analysis therefore extends previous searches into a mass region motivated by the presence of a peak in any broad mass distribution of primordial black holes (PBHs) around $[2-3] M_\odot$ coming from the equation of state reduction at the QCD transition. Four candidate events are found passing a false alarm rate (FAR) threshold of 2 per year, although none are statistically significant enough for being clear detections. We first derive model independent limits on the PBH merging rates assuming a null result of the search. Then we confront them to two recent scenarios in which PBHs can constitute up to the totality of the Dark Matter, explain LIGO/Virgo mergers and the possible observation of a stochastic gravitational-wave background by NANOGrav. We find that these models still pass the rate limits and conclude that the analysis of the O3 and O4 observing runs will be decisive to test the hypothesis of a primordial origin of black hole mergers.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Imprint of black hole area quantization and Hawking radiation on inspiraling binary

We study the potential of gravitational wave astronomy to observe the quantum aspects of black holes. According to Bekenstein's quantization, we find that black hole area discretization can have observable imprints on the gravitational wave signal from an inspiraling binary black hole. We study the impact of the quantization on tidal heating. We model the absorption lines and compute gravitational wave flux due to tidal heating in such a case. By including the quantization we find the dephasing of the gravitational wave, to our knowledge it has never been done before. We discuss the observability of the phenomena in different parameter ranges of the binary. We explicitly demonstrate that in the extreme mass ratio inspirals the effect is significant. Hence LISA has the potential to measure the area quantization. We also argue that if area quantization is present in nature then our current modeling can possibly probe the Hawking radiation which may bring important information regarding the information loss paradox from the observational side.
Astronomynanowerk.com

The Milky Way is not unusual

(Nanowerk News) The first detailed cross-section of a galaxy broadly similar to the Milky Way reveals that our galaxy evolved gradually, instead of being the result of a violent mash-up. The finding throws the origin story of our home into doubt. The galaxy, dubbed UGC 10738, turns out to have...
Astronomynanowerk.com

Does the Milky Way move like a spinning top? (w/video)

(Nanowerk News) An investigation carried out by the astrophysicists of the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) Žofia Chrobáková, a doctoral student at the IAC and the University of La Laguna (ULL), and Martín López Corredoira, questions one of the most interesting findings about the dynamics of the Milky Way in recent years: the precession, or the wobble in the axis of rotation of the disc warp is incorrect.
Astronomychemistryworld.com

Surprise as nickel vapour is found in comet tails far too cold for metal sublimation

Polish astronomers have identified nickel vapour in the tail of the comet 2I/Borisov – an interstellar comet spotted passing through the solar system in 2019 – even though the temperature was far too low for the sublimation of nickel.1 The researchers suspect, therefore, that the nickel was released from photodissociation of compounds in the comet. Independent observations by Belgian astronomers identify similar gaseous nickel, in cold solar system comets, suggesting a possible organometallic origin.2 The two papers together, therefore, could suggest a shared organic chemistry between different planetary systems.
AstronomyPosted by
KPCW

Freshly-Made Plutonium From Outer Space Found On Ocean Floor

Traces of rare forms of iron and plutonium have been found at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, after some kind of cataclysm in outer space created this radioactive stuff and sent it raining down on our planet. The extra-terrestrial debris arrived on Earth within the last 10 million years,...
AstronomyRutgers

36 Dwarf Galaxies Had Simultaneous “Baby Boom” of New Stars

Surprising finding challenges current theories on how galaxies grow. Three dozen dwarf galaxies far from each other had a simultaneous “baby boom” of new stars, an unexpected discovery that challenges current theories on how galaxies grow and may enhance our understanding of the universe. Galaxies more than 1 million light-years...
AstronomyPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Faraway NASA probe detects the eerie hum of interstellar space

  Published by Reuters   By Will Dunham WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The classic 1979 sci-fi horror film “Alien” was advertised with the memorable tagline, “In space, no can hear you scream.” It did not say anything about humming. Instruments aboard NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft, which nine years ago exited our solar system’s outer reaches, have […] The post Faraway NASA probe detects the eerie hum of interstellar space appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.