NASA, Boeing target July 30 for redo of Starliner test flight to ISS

Boeing and NASA have nailed down a time for the oft-delayed retest of the CST-100 Starliner’s uncrewed flight to the International Space Station.

The launch of the commercial crew program vehicle on Orbital Flight Test-2 is targeting 2:53 p.m. on Friday, July 30, atop an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The mission is being flown by Boeing at no extra cost to NASA after the company’s first attempt to dock with the ISS failed in December 2019.

A successful flight would allow the company to move forward with a crewed test flight and eventually join SpaceX with the duty of ferrying astronauts to and from the station.

A crowded series of SpaceX crew launches and resupply missions were making parking spaces at the ISS difficult to carve out. NASA had earlier indicated the flight might have to wait until September.

Boeing had actually beaten SpaceX to the first demonstration flight, but while the first OFT mission launched and landed safely, it never made it to the space station. A review of the problems with that flight forced NASA and Boeing to take a hard look at software, hardware and workflow.

Since then, SpaceX successfully completed its demonstration missions for its own vehicle, the Crew Dragon, and has now flown two operational flights to the station. The commercial crew program allows NASA to launch its astronauts from U.S. soil, and end its reliance on Russia after the end of the Space Shuttle program.

In the wake of Starliner’s first flight, though, NASA designated it a “high visibility close call” while a NASA-Boeing Independent Review Team identified 80 problems with the attempt.

Those problems have been addressed though in the last year and half, with NASA and Boeing recently completing a five-day, end-to-end mission dress rehearsal at Boeing’s test facility and NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Staff at Boeing’s Mission Control Center in Florida along with United Launch Alliance were involved as well.

“This rehearsal was extremely valuable,” said Boeing Starliner program manager John Vollmer. “It provided another opportunity to run the software end to end with the highest-fidelity hardware and mission controllers in the loop to simulate as close to an actual flight as possible.”

On hand for the test were NASA astronauts Nicole Mann, Mike Fincke and Barry Wilmore, the planned members of the crewed test flight Starliner, who have been waiting for their shot to prove out the vehicle’s readiness to join the ISS party.

“I can feel that on the NASA-Boeing team, there is a deep passion for spaceflight and doing what it takes to have a successful mission,” said Fincke. “I am glad to be on this team.”

NASA said it could aim for late 2021 for the crewed flight if OFT-2 is a success. Following that would come the first operational flight to the ISS, Starliner-1, with astronauts Sunita Williams, Josh Cassada, Jeanette Epps plus Koichi Wakata with the Japanese space agency JAXA.

“We’re feeling very confident in the software with the success of end-to-end testing,” Vollmer said. “This campaign is about more than just our next mission. We’re working to ensure the safety and success of all future Starliner flights for NASA and every commercial customer to come.”