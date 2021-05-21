newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

NASA, Boeing target July 30 for redo of Starliner test flight to ISS

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1TuV_0a7NMZA700
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket streaks across the horizon at dawn in this view from the St. Johns River, east of Sanford, Fla., Friday, December 20, 2019. The rocket was carrying Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule toward the International Space Station on an unpiloted test flight and was visible along the U.S. east coast. Chabeli Herrera/Orlando Sentinel

Boeing and NASA have nailed down a time for the oft-delayed retest of the CST-100 Starliner’s uncrewed flight to the International Space Station.

The launch of the commercial crew program vehicle on Orbital Flight Test-2 is targeting 2:53 p.m. on Friday, July 30, atop an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The mission is being flown by Boeing at no extra cost to NASA after the company’s first attempt to dock with the ISS failed in December 2019.

A successful flight would allow the company to move forward with a crewed test flight and eventually join SpaceX with the duty of ferrying astronauts to and from the station.

A crowded series of SpaceX crew launches and resupply missions were making parking spaces at the ISS difficult to carve out. NASA had earlier indicated the flight might have to wait until September.

Boeing had actually beaten SpaceX to the first demonstration flight, but while the first OFT mission launched and landed safely, it never made it to the space station. A review of the problems with that flight forced NASA and Boeing to take a hard look at software, hardware and workflow.

Since then, SpaceX successfully completed its demonstration missions for its own vehicle, the Crew Dragon, and has now flown two operational flights to the station. The commercial crew program allows NASA to launch its astronauts from U.S. soil, and end its reliance on Russia after the end of the Space Shuttle program.

In the wake of Starliner’s first flight, though, NASA designated it a “high visibility close call” while a NASA-Boeing Independent Review Team identified 80 problems with the attempt.

Those problems have been addressed though in the last year and half, with NASA and Boeing recently completing a five-day, end-to-end mission dress rehearsal at Boeing’s test facility and NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Staff at Boeing’s Mission Control Center in Florida along with United Launch Alliance were involved as well.

“This rehearsal was extremely valuable,” said Boeing Starliner program manager John Vollmer. “It provided another opportunity to run the software end to end with the highest-fidelity hardware and mission controllers in the loop to simulate as close to an actual flight as possible.”

On hand for the test were NASA astronauts Nicole Mann, Mike Fincke and Barry Wilmore, the planned members of the crewed test flight Starliner, who have been waiting for their shot to prove out the vehicle’s readiness to join the ISS party.

“I can feel that on the NASA-Boeing team, there is a deep passion for spaceflight and doing what it takes to have a successful mission,” said Fincke. “I am glad to be on this team.”

NASA said it could aim for late 2021 for the crewed flight if OFT-2 is a success. Following that would come the first operational flight to the ISS, Starliner-1, with astronauts Sunita Williams, Josh Cassada, Jeanette Epps plus Koichi Wakata with the Japanese space agency JAXA.

“We’re feeling very confident in the software with the success of end-to-end testing,” Vollmer said. “This campaign is about more than just our next mission. We’re working to ensure the safety and success of all future Starliner flights for NASA and every commercial customer to come.”

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
802
Followers
719
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
Sanford, FL
Business
City
Sanford, FL
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Local
Florida Industry
Orlando, FL
Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeanette Epps
Person
Sunita Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Space Flight#Iss#Starliner#United Launch Alliance#The St Johns River#Mission Control Center#Japanese#Jaxa#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Johnson Space Center#Orbital Flight Test 2#Spacex Crew Launches#Spaceflight#Resupply Missions#Atlas V#Company#End To End Testing#Dock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
AstronomyPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Eclipse and Super Flower Moon on tap the same night this week

A rare treat will be hanging over the Orlando sky with the emergence of a Super Flower Moon followed by a lunar eclipse on the same night. Starting Tuesday night, stargazers may want to prepare their telescopes and cameras for May’s Super Flower Moon — a full moon with a larger appearance due to its closer proximity to the Earth. However, the moon’s peak illumination will not shine at maximum ...
Orlando, FLbizjournals

Orlando International Airport to host job fair this week

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority will host a job fair Tuesday with 50 companies seeking to fill positions ranging from concessions to airline services, security, parking and transportation. The positions being sought are at Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport. The fair will be held May 18 from 10...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Aviation maintenance company to add jobs at Orlando Sanford airport

A Cleveland-based airplane maintenance firm plans to expand its presence at Orlando Sanford International Airport. Constant Aviation will hire 50 additional workers for its facility there by the end of 2021, Chief Operating Officer Kevin Dillon told Orlando Business Journal. The company is hiring across all departments including paint, maintenance, avionics and interiors. More information on the jobs can be found here.
Sanford, FLseminolestate.edu

Mammoth bone discovery by Derek Demeter and Henry Sadler goes viral

PHOTO: Emil Buehler Perpetual Trust Planetarium at Seminole State College Manager Derek Demeter, left, and his friend, Pinellas County teacher Henry Sadler, found the mammoth bone in the Peace River near DeSoto County in southwestern Florida. Like they have done many times before, Emil Buehler Perpetual Trust Planetarium at Seminole...