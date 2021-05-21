FLOWER POWER UPDATE

newsbreak-logo
Volunteers Come Forward to Keep City Park Blooming. City Park Friends and Neighbors, the Parks and Open Space Committee of Greater Park Hill Community, Inc., the Whittier neighborhood, District 9 and City Park Alliance are thrilled that 50+ volunteers have come forward to join the Adopt-a-Flowerbed program for City Park. These volunteers are working with the Denver Parks and Recreation maintenance crew and horticulturalists to maintain flowerbeds from spring to fall. Teams of six and smaller groups of neighbors are meeting on a weekly or monthly basis to help the staff (halved during the pandemic) with different flowerbeds throughout the park. Flowerbeds include the Esplanade, the Thatcher Fountain, the Rose Garden, Burns Garden, Cordova Rock Garden, Ida's Rock Garden, Sopris Garden, MLK garden and urns. This is a flexible program with lots of ways you can help according to your schedules. We are hoping that Congress Park neighbors may like to join in this fun and satisfying work.

