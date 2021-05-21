newsbreak-logo
Cambridge, MA

Lamplighter Unveils Official Plans for Brewery at Cambridge Crossing

By Press Release
Brewbound.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated in the heart of Cambridge Crossing, Lamplighter CX will focus on barrel-aged beers. Cambridge, MA – Lamplighter Brewing Co. and DivcoWest today announced final plans to open a new taproom and production space in the coming months, Lamplighter CX, at Cambridge Crossing (CX), the new 43-acre neighborhood at the intersection of Cambridge, Somerville, and Boston, and directly adjacent to the new Lechmere Station.

