Lamplighter Unveils Official Plans for Brewery at Cambridge Crossing
Located in the heart of Cambridge Crossing, Lamplighter CX will focus on barrel-aged beers. Cambridge, MA – Lamplighter Brewing Co. and DivcoWest today announced final plans to open a new taproom and production space in the coming months, Lamplighter CX, at Cambridge Crossing (CX), the new 43-acre neighborhood at the intersection of Cambridge, Somerville, and Boston, and directly adjacent to the new Lechmere Station.www.brewbound.com