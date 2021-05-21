newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benzie County, MI

The History of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

My North.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTagged Environmental Preservation, Northern Michigan History, Outdoors, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Video, Benzie County, Leelanau County, Sleeping Bear Dunes. We all know the legend of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, how a mother and her cubs fleeing a forest fire swam across Lake Michigan—but the cubs never made it, forming North and South Manitou islands while the mama bear waited on shore, eventually becoming a part of the dunes. But there’s much more to the story of Sleeping Bear Dunes. In this video, Sleeping Bear Dunes Visitors Bureau, with the help of the Empire Area Museum, a former National Park Service historian and a former park ranger, tells us about the Anishinaabe people who camped along the shores and the French explorers and fur trappers who came next. Historical film reels and photos show us the early years of tourism and an uncanny image of a grove of trees that look exactly like a sleeping bear. Hit play to see for yourself.

mynorth.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Benzie County, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Leelanau County, MI
Lifestyle
County
Leelanau County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#National Park Service#Fur#The Empire Area Museum#French#Northern Michigan History#South Manitou Islands#Trees#Outdoors#Cubs#Spring#Fire#Fun#Early Years#Anishinaabe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Travel
Related
Leelanau County, MInorthernexpress.com

Stay Home, Stay Safe – An Artful Collaboration

Over 350 middle & high school art students from around Leelanau County are currently utilizing paper maché masks to create artworks that reflect their individual responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. An exhibit of these works will run from May 16-27.
Benzie County, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Home bakery rises in Benzie County

LAKE ANN — Rachel Beckwith started calling herself “The Bread Lady” in October 2019. She wanted to share her love for dough, the smell and everything about loaves by starting a bakery. Beckwith baked and sold loaves to neighbors and friends for 10 years before opening The Bread Lady to...
Benzie County, MImanisteenews.com

Just over 2,000 acres at Sleeping Bear Dunes burned

BENZIE COUNTY — Just over 2,000 acres of land in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore was purposefully set ablaze during a prescribed burn that took place over the course of two weekends. Micah Bell, fire information officer for National Park Service, said a 512 acre unit of land near...
Empire, MIglenarborsun.com

Empire gets facelift along M-22

M-22 north out of Empire is beginning to look quite a bit different than this time last year. New businesses and homes are popping up in the corridor that guides travelers out of the village, bringing new life to the quiet town after this pandemic year. Perhaps most startling to...
Leelanau County, MIPosted by
MLive

Barge partially submerged in Grand Traverse Bay for 5 months expected to be removed soon

LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A barge that has been peeking out of Grand Traverse Bay for more than 5 months is expected to be removed by the end of May. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) issued a removal deadline of May 27 to the owner of the barge that became partially sunken on Nov. 30, WPBN/WGTU reports. It sits in about 10 feet of water in the West Arm of Grand Traverse Bay, near Traverse City. It’s about 100 yards from shore.
Leelanau County, MIleelanaunews.com

‘Change for change’ given by Casino

Grand Traverse Resort & Casinos presented two major donations Tuesday at Leelanau Sands Casino & Lodge to assist with community services supporting the environment and animal welfare. The money was raised through the monthly Cash In On Kindness guest collection initiative at both Leelanau Sands and Turtle Creek casinos, with guests donating their change for a change. March’s recipient, For […]
Leelanau County, MIleelanaunews.com

Leelanau History

5 YEARS AGO May 12, 2016 The skyline around Leelanau County has returned to white — and not from snow, at least for now. Sweet cherries are in full bloom and the tarts are just starting to show. Jim Nugent, who farms about 40 acres of sweets and tarts in his Suttons Bay orchard, said he hasn’t yet noticed any […]
Leelanau County, MIleelanaunews.com

Public Notices For Leelanau County

Attention homeowner: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice.
Michigan Statetraverseticker.com

Michigan Hits First Reopening Milestone; Leelanau, GT County Lead State In Vaccinations

Michigan has reached the first reopening milestone in the state's MI Vacc to Normal plan, surpassing the 55 percent vaccination rate Monday for individuals 16 and older. That benchmark will trigger the loosening of in-person work restrictions in two weeks. While employers are currently required to have staff work remotely if they can feasibly do so, the state anticipates lifting that rule on May 24. The next milestone would be the 60 percent vaccination threshold; when that rate is reached, capacity at sports stadiums, banquet halls, conference centers, and funeral homes will increase to 25 percent and gyms to 50 percent. Curfews will also be lifted at bars and restaurants.
Leelanau County, MIleelanaunews.com

Photo

A new staircase has been built at Peterson Park, making it much easier to get down the slope to Lake Michigan. An active subscription to the Leelanau Enterprise is required to access this content. Please login below or purchase a subscription here.