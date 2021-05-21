newsbreak-logo
Pierce County, WA

More trouble for Troyer: Activists file federal complaint against Pierce County sheriff

By Josephine Peterson
Tacoma News Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Black Lives Matter Alliance announced its filing of a federal civil rights complaint on Friday against the Pierce County Sheriff for his encounter with a Black man delivering newspapers. On Jan. 27, Sheriff Ed Troyer called 911 saying a Black man delivering newspapers threatened to kill him. In...

Related
Tacoma, WAthetacomaledger.com

The city of Tacoma proposes a public camping ban

The criminalization of homelessness is not a solution to the housing crisis. The creation of laws has never been to serve the masses, but rather to control them for the benefit of those in power. The criminalization of homelessness is a prime example of this fact. Laws that unjustly and disproportionately affect those without housing do nothing to help our communities, rather they work to further disenfranchise people in an unjust system.
Tacoma, WATacoma News Tribune

Suspected car prowler shot, critically injured in Tacoma

A suspected car prowler was shot and critically injured in Tacoma late Sunday, police said. Officers were called about 11 p.m. to the 2500 block of South G Street by a 32-year-old man who told 911 dispatchers he’d shot someone breaking into his vehicle. The 40-year-old suspected prowler was taken...
Pierce County, WAThe Suburban Times

Candidate filing week begins Monday, May 17

190 nonpartisan local offices are open for election this year in Pierce County. Offices where more than two candidates file will appear in the primary election. All other offices will advance to the general election (RCW 29A.52.220). Filing for Office. Online candidate filing opens Monday, May 17, at 9 a.m....
Pierce County, WATacoma News Tribune

Here are the COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Pierce County

Pierce County reported 322 new COVID-19 cases Friday with one new death, a Frederickson man in his 70s. The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department no longer assigns underlying condition status to individual deaths it reports and instead counts underlying conditions as part of a percentage of the total number of deaths, which as of May 11 was 73.8 percent.
Pierce County, WATacoma News Tribune

Tiny home village for homeless veterans opens in Pierce County

A tiny home village in the Puyallup Valley welcomed its first four residents the week of May 10 and soon will be home to dozens of Washington’s homeless veterans. The Orting Veterans Village, built on the grounds of the Washington Soldier’s Home, will house 35 homeless veterans at full capacity. COVID-19 mitigation efforts have caused the move-in process to slow down.
Spanaway, WAKXL

Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots And Kills Man In Spanaway, Washington

SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a man died in Spanaway after shooting at a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy who fired back at him. The Olympian reports the Sheriff’s Department said a deputy interacted with the man at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday and one minute later the deputy told dispatchers shots had been fired.
Tacoma, WATacoma Daily Index

No. 20-4-02234-1-NOTICE OF HEARING FINAL REPORT

No. 20-4-02234-1 NOTICE OF HEARING FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION. IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY. VICKI LYNN SULLIVAN, Deceased. NOTICE is hereby given that MICHAEL KNUTSON, as Personal Representative of the above estate, has filed in the office of the clerk of the above court the Final Report and Petition for Decree of Distribution (the “Final Report”), asking the court to approve the Report, distribute the property, and discharge the Administrator.
Pierce County, WAArmy Times

15 military families sue their privatized housing landlord at JBLM

Fifteen military families have sued their privatized housing landlord at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, alleging the conditions of their homes caused health problems and financial losses. The lawsuit, filed May 6 in Washington’s Pierce County Superior Court, names Lewis McChord Communities, LLC; Lincoln Military Housing Lewis McChord PM LLC. The...
Pierce County, WAThe Suburban Times

Pierce County Moves to Phase 3 May 18

Governor Jay Inslee announced on May 13 that the state is moving toward a statewide June 30 reopening date and that all counties in Washington will move to Phase 3 of the Healthy WA: Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan effective May 18 until June 30. The full reopening could happen earlier than June 30 if 70% or more of Washingtonians over the age of 16 initiate vaccination. Washington has administered over six million doses of vaccine, and 56 percent of Washingtonians have initiated vaccination.
Pierce County, WATacoma Daily Index

NO. 21-4-01006-6-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-01006-6 SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY. DONALD L. MILLER, Deceased. The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative’s served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Pierce County, WATacoma News Tribune

Rural folks key to re-opening Pierce County. Can we convince them to get vaccinated?

The local pharmacists have a role to play. Same goes for the small-town mayors, the Daffodil royalty and the high school football coaches. If Pierce County hopes to reach COVID-19 vaccination rates high enough to effectively limit the spread of the virus and get life back to some semblance of normal, those are just some of the local voices health officials will rely on to make the case, particularly in rural communities.