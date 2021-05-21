newsbreak-logo
Morganton, NC

May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton News Herald
 4 days ago

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Alexander County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Catawba by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 03:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Eastern McDowell; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; McDowell Mountains PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS THE NORTHERN NORTH CAROLINA FOOTHILLS THIS MORNING Light winds and lingering moisture near the surface are combining to permit patchy dense fog to develop across the northern foothills of western North Carolina. The fog may reduce visibility to one-quarter mile or less at times, particularly in low-lying areas and in locations along or near rivers and lakes. Allow extra travel time if driving this morning. Slow down, use low-beam headlights and fog lamps, and allow extra stopping distance. The fog should dissipate very quickly after sunrise.
Burke County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Catawba, Cleveland, Greater Burke, Greater Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 05:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Doppler radar indicates weak rotation with this storm. Spin-up of a very brief, weak tornado cannot be ruled out. Be prepared to take immediate action if a tornado is sighted or a Tornado Warning is issued. Target Area: Catawba; Cleveland; Greater Burke; Greater Rutherford A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHWESTERN CATAWBA NORTHEASTERN RUTHERFORD...NORTHWESTERN CLEVELAND AND SOUTHEASTERN BURKE COUNTIES UNTIL 615 AM EDT At 552 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Morganton, or near South Mountains State Park, moving northeast at 25 mph. Locations to be impacted include Morganton, Longview, Valdese, Icard, Drexel, Hildebran, Connelly Springs, Rutherford College, Lake Rhodhiss and Hickory Regional Airport. Wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible in these areas.