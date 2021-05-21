newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joplin, MO

NWS changed warnings system after Joplin tornado

By Charlie Keegan
Posted by 
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qnRoe_0a7NLmit00

Lessons learned from the tornado which destroyed much of Joplin, Missouri, in 2011 continue to impact the way we receive weather warnings today.

In a report the National Weather Service compiled after the Joplin tornado, it determined meteorologists accurately predicted the tornado, but the agency’s warnings weren’t actionable, or easy for the public to use.

“The NWS should explore evolving the warning system to better support effective decision making," the report stated.

Now the government agency uses “ impact based warnings ,” which basically place tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in particular categories using “tags” to better highlight the risk a particular warning poses.

“I feel [the impact-based warning system] allows us to do lot better job communicating what we’re expecting for impacts and risk, not only to partners like [41 Action News chief Meteorologist] Gary [Lezak] and his team, but also to make it easier for the general public to understand as well,” said Andy Bailey, the warning coordinator meteorologist for the National Weather Services’ Pleasant Hill, Missouri, location.

For about the past five years, the NWS has sent notifications directly to people’s cellphone for tornado and flash flood warnings using the same wireless emergency alert system law enforcement utilizes for Amber Alerts. Beginning later this summer, the NWS will also begin pushing those emergency alerts for the highest threat category of severe thunderstorms.

“We will only sound the alarm for baseball-sized hail or larger, or 80mph winds or greater,” Bailey said.

Bailey hopes the new information helps people decide how to prepare and shelter from a storm.

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
1K+
Followers
572
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joplin, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#Extreme Weather#Severe Weather#Emergency Alert System#Action News#Amber Alerts#Joplin Tornado#Weather Warnings#Impact Based Warnings#Severe Thunderstorms#Meteorologists#Flash#Impacts#Notifications#Law Enforcement#Today#Changed#Location#Tags#General Public
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Joplin, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Weather preparedness open house slated in Joplin

Ozark Center, an entity of Freeman Health System, and Show-Me Hope will host a weather preparedness open house at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Ozark Center Hope Spring conference rooms, 3901 E. 32nd St. The open house will include a training presentation for Ready in 3, a program that encourages...
Joplin, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Latest updated blog – Plenty of t-storm chances lined up – Nick

Good early Sunday morning, everyone. Hopefully, you all had a good Saturday. Even though we saw temperatures a bit cooler compared to the lower 70s we saw at Joplin Regional on Friday, we did stay mild across much of the area. While Joplin Regional started out in the middle 50s and topped out at 66° Saturday afternoon, most of southwest Missouri saw highs in the lower to middle 60s while everyone on the Kansas and Oklahoma side saw highs push into the upper 60s and lower 70s for the afternoon.
Joplin, MOJoplin Globe

Signs of the storm: Several recovery icons await display

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into icons of Joplin's most brutal wound. Ten years after the tornado, Joplin is filled with several statues, memorials and other commemorations of the disaster. But some of the most well-known icons of the recovery have yet to be displayed again, such as the Hope High School sign and the Volunteer House.
Cedar County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cedar, Dade, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Eastern Crawford County in southeastern Kansas Barton County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Dade County in southwestern Missouri West Central Greene County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Northern Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Southern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 1215 PM CDT Sunday. * At 612 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lamar, Greenfield, Ash Grove, Lockwood, Jasper, Golden City, Liberal and Sheldon. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 97 at Keller Branch 8 miles north of Lockwood, Route K at Turnback Creek west of Everton, Route E at Cedar Creek east of Sylvania, Route C at Horse Creek east of Milford, Highway 126 at The Spring River 3 miles north of Jasper, Route H at The Spring River just west of Jasper and Route AA at White Oak Creek north of Plew.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, Newton, Ozark, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; Newton; Ozark; Stone The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Greene County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Eastern Newton County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri * Until 100 PM CDT Sunday. * At 653 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nixa, Ozark, Branson, Monett, Aurora, Mount Vernon, Forsyth and Highlandville. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 39 at Flat Creek near Jenkins, Highway 13 at Pine Run northwest of Galena, Route BB at Crane Creek 2 miles north of Elsey, Route AA, 2 miles north of Galena, Highway 39 at Flat Creek south of Jenkins, Route CC at Spring Creek south of Hurley and Highway 13 at Railey Creek just south of Galena.
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Greene, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barry; Barton; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; Stone; Taney; Vernon WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING A front and area of surface low pressure is moving into the area and winds have weaken. Gusty northerly winds will occur today with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible at times which is below Advisory levels.