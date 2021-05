Treyarch has revealed that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season Three Reloaded will see the return of the Standoff map from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. The 6v6 map was revealed yesterday alongside this season's roadmap, but the developer has now released a new trailer of the level, as well. The 20 second video shows the map's overall layout, as well as several areas that players can expect to see when the map goes live. The trailer is short but sweet, and it does a very nice job of building hype for the beloved map's long-awaited return!