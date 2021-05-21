Ranch Rider Spirits Co. Introduces, The Buck, a New Premium Vodka Seltzer

HAMILTON, N.J. – It’s true, BrüMate and Crook & Marker® have gotten in “bev” together. What started as a flirty fling between the best-selling drinkware company and the boundary-pushing adult beverage brand has evolved into a full-fledged flavor affair. Together, the two innovators today announce the launch of the Crook’d Brü™ Series – a line of limited-edition hard seltzers, each with a rare and inimitable flavor guaranteed to arouse the senses. The first tasty flavor of the series is a provocative twist on the hottest drinks trend – the Afternoon Dillight Hard Pickle Seltzer. The exclusive hard beverage, boasting 5% ABV, 100 calories and zero sugar, will be available this summer – but pickle lovers (and skeptics) be warned: only 10,000 12-packs will be released.