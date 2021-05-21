Ranch Rider Spirits Co. Introduces, The Buck, a New Premium Vodka Seltzer
Ranch Rider Spirits Co., Texas’ number one premium spirit-based seltzer, revealed its newest premium vodka seltzer just in time for summer – The Buck, a fresh Moscow Mule recipe made with real ingredients. Further establishing Ranch Rider as the ultimate premium spirit-based seltzer, The Buck’s recipe is composed of six-times distilled vodka, fresh pressed organic ginger, fresh squeezed lime and sparkling water – a unique profile that embodies everything people love about the traditional Moscow Mule, but without all of the sweet added sugar. The Buck has an alcohol content of 5.99% – making it a premium vodka seltzer with only 119 calories and 0.8 grams of sugar.www.brewbound.com