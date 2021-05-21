newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Royal Update: The Queen suffers fresh tragedy and Harry goes nuclear

msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a week that could quite possibly put the Queen's 'annus horribilis' to shame. Prince Harry dropped what Royal experts are calling a nuclear 'truth bomb' accusing his family of 'total silence' and 'neglect' when Meghan was struggling with her mental health, claiming his father Prince Charles made him 'suffer' as a child and more. Back in the UK, the Queen's 5-month-old puppy passed away and Prince William held a conference to castigate the BBC for an interview they did with his mother 25 years ago. It wasn't all bad though. Princess Beatrice revealed there's a new royal baby on the way and Kate stepped out in a stunning ensemble to view two new art exhibitions. Here's everything you need to know.

www.msn.com
View All 802 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Tragedy#Princess Beatrice#Uk#Truth#Art Exhibitions#Calling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
Country
U.K.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
U.K.Ashe County's Newspaper

Prince Harry and Meghan dissolve Sussex Royal Foundation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are dissolving their Sussex Royal Foundation after renaming it MWX Trading last year. Documents filed with Companies House show that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan appointed a voluntary liquidator to start the process of shutting down the company. The Sussex Royal title was used...
gmanetwork.com

Prince Harry moved to US to 'break cycle' of family 'pain and suffering'

LOS ANGELES - Prince Harry moved his wife and son to California to break a family cycle of "pain and suffering" after realizing his father Prince Charles "treated me the way he was treated," he said in an interview released Thursday. The remarks comes in the wake of Harry and...
insideedition.com

Prince Harry Says 'Pain and Suffering' Are Part of Life as a Royal

Prince Harry gave a frank and emotional interview to Dax Shepard in a 90-minute conversation that touched on the royal's mental health problems and his recently found fatherhood. It was his first sit-down interview since he and his wife Meghan spoke to Oprah Winfrey. "I don't think we should be...
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Prince Harry thought about quitting royal life

LOS ANGELES – Prince Harry compared his royal experience to being on “The Truman Show” and “living in a zoo.”. The Duke of Sussex said during a Thursday episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast that he contemplated quitting royal life on several occasions while in his 20s. He spoke candidly with host Dax Shepard about keeping his relationship with Meghan a secret and dealing with the U.K. media scrutiny.
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Queen’s delight at Beatrice’s royal baby news

Princess Beatrice has brought joy to the royal family by announcing she is expecting a baby in the autumn. The Queen, who is mourning the death of her beloved consort the Duke of Edinburgh just six weeks ago, is said to be “delighted” at the happy news. The baby will...
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Harry accuses royal family of ‘total neglect’

The Duke of Sussex has accused the royal family of “total neglect” in his mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey. During the first three episodes of Apple TV’s The Me You Can’t See, Harry addressed traumatic memories from his childhood, including the death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, and harassment on social media of he and his wife Meghan.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Princess Beatrice’s Baby Will Receive a Royal Title–But Not From the Queen

Princess Beatrice's first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will reportedly be bestowed with a noble title at birth, but not from the British royal family. In addition to being a multi-millionaire real estate tycoon, Mozzi is also an Italian Count. So when he married Beatrice, she technically became an Italian Countess in addition to being a British princess, meaning their child is entitled to inherit the honorific of Cont or Nobile Donna depending on the baby's sex, according to Cosmo UK. But the newborn isn't necessarily entitled to a British royal title, according to The Guardian, as under King George V’s 1917 letters patent only the grandchildren of the presiding monarch have the automatic right to the royal title of HRH and prince or princess, and both Princess Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie's children are Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren.