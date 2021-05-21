Royal Update: The Queen suffers fresh tragedy and Harry goes nuclear

It was a week that could quite possibly put the Queen's 'annus horribilis' to shame. Prince Harry dropped what Royal experts are calling a nuclear 'truth bomb' accusing his family of 'total silence' and 'neglect' when Meghan was struggling with her mental health, claiming his father Prince Charles made him 'suffer' as a child and more. Back in the UK, the Queen's 5-month-old puppy passed away and Prince William held a conference to castigate the BBC for an interview they did with his mother 25 years ago. It wasn't all bad though. Princess Beatrice revealed there's a new royal baby on the way and Kate stepped out in a stunning ensemble to view two new art exhibitions. Here's everything you need to know.