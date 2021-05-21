newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Police identify man shot by officer in southwest Denver

By Ryan Osborne
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25GNe8_0a7NKOcw00

DENVER — Police said a man fatally shot by officers in southwest Denver on Wednesday night had ignored several commands by the officers and continued advancing toward them with a knife.

Officials identified the man as 52-year-old Raul Rosas-Zarose, in a news conference Friday.

News conference: Denver police provide update after an officer shot and killed a man Wednesday night

Commander Matt Clark said two officers had responded Wednesday evening to an area near South Federal Boulevard and West Harvard, where a man was reportedly cutting himself at the throat.

The officers found Rosas-Zarose kneeling near a tree, bleeding from his neck. After blocking traffic, the officers got out of their vehicle.

Rosas-Zarose then began walking toward the officers with the knife in his hand, ignoring repeated directions to stop, Clark said.

One officer then shot a less-lethal pepperball 10 times at Rosas-Zarose, but he kept walking toward the officers. The officer then deployed a Taser stun gun, but only one probe made contact with Rosas-Zarose.

When Rosas-Zarose continued to ignore the officers' commands, the officer fired her handgun five times at him, striking him, Clark said.

Rosas-Zarose was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Clark said the incident happened fast. The officers were on scene for a total of 33 seconds before the officer fired shots at Rosas-Zarose.

The officer has been placed on a modified-duty assignment while the shooting continues to be investigated.

View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Shooting#Traffic Police#Federal Police#Taser#Southwest Denver#Officer#Man#South Federal Boulevard#Walking#West Harvard#Rosas Zarose Kneeling#Directions#News Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Denver, COPosted by
Denver7 News KMGH

Task force wants to end traffic stops

A task force to reimagine police has come up with 112 recommendations for ways Denver can improve its public safety. Five of the recommendations put forward by the task force call for a fundamental shift in the way traffic stops are handled.