South Florida Jewish community rallies behind Israel

By Sergio Carmona, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
Dancing took place at a pro-Israel rally at the Waterways Shoppes in Aventura. Other rallies in support of Israel took place throughout South Florida. Sergio Carmona/Florida Jewish Jo

South Floridians waved Israeli flags and danced to music while supporting the Jewish state at local pro-Israel rallies.

The rallies took place during the 11 days of violence that occurred in Israel and Gaza. A ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has put an end to the fighting for now.

Among the rallies was one that drew more than 700 people at the outdoor Waterways Shoppes in Aventura . The Zionist Organization of America’s Florida Region led the event with participation from more than 20 co-sponsoring South Florida organizations, including Jewish schools and synagogues.

Sharona Whisler, ZOA Florida Region’s executive director said, “Everyone who showed up should be proud.’

“Showing up, standing up and speaking out in support of Israel and against Israel’s enemies is the responsibility of anyone who says they are pro-Israel,” Whisler said. “If you are pro-America, then you must be pro-Israel. It was clear that everyone who attended the rally knows this and I hope it inspires others.”

Whisler continued, “As I said in my opening remarks, while telling attendees to wave their Israeli and American flags high and wave them proud, we are on the right side; we are on the side of Israel, we are on the side of Zionism, and we are on the side of good, and good will prevail.”

Revital Malca, acting consul general of Israel in Miami, told the crowd to imagine more than 3,000 rockets firing on the population of South Florida for more than a week.

“Imagine the rockets fired on your family and friends,” Malca said. “I have family in Israel, and I’m sure many of you do too. Imagine having just 15-40 seconds to run to a shelter.”

Bal Harbour Mayor Gabriel Groisman told the attendees, “Our children are watching us.”

“What are we going to tell our kids? We’re going to tell our kids the truth, and we’re going to do it with strength, and with pride, and with absolute certainty that the Jewish community is strong, that Israel is our community, that Israel is our state,” Groisman remarked.

Many other local leaders also gave remarks. The rally included participation from the Christian community, including remarks by Pastor Mario Bramnick of New Wine Ministries Church in Cooper City. There were also recorded messages by local Democratic and Republican elected officials, as well as attendance of U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Boca Raton), who remarked to applause that he is a proud pro-Israel and Jewish member of Congress.

While many local Jews supported Israel during its recent crisis, members of Jewish Voice for Peace’s South Florida chapter had a different view.

Donna Nevel of Miami Beach said during the 11 days of violence, “I am a Jew who stands in strong opposition to Israel’s extreme violence against the Palestinian people, which is taking place in the most horrifying ways at this very moment.”

“Israel, which is the occupying power, is indiscriminately bombing and killing Palestinians in Gaza, who have been living under a brutal Israeli siege for 15 years,” Nevel continued.

While more than 250 people died in the violence, the vast majority were Palestinians.

“Any casualty, whether it be of Palestinians or Israelis, is horrendous,” said Ken Barnes of Miami. “But the very unequal fighting capacities of the Palestinians and Israelis has resulted in a disproportionate number of deaths and injured among the Palestinians. Israel has some of the world’s most destructive weapons, so the result is not surprising.”

Ed Wujciak of Lake Worth found the death toll on the Palestinian side to be totally unsurprising.

“When the Israeli government, armed with the world’s most modern and destructive weapons, chooses to train them on a civilian population, it is inevitable that the civilian population is, in a word, slaughtered,” he continued.

Lily Ostrer of Miami said, while condemning Israel, “A nuclear superpower backed by the United States is bombing an oppressed people suffering under 15 years of blockade in Gaza and somehow this is still referred to as a conflict rather than an assault, or crimes against humanity.”

However, Sara Gold Rafel, executive director for the pro-Israel Boca Raton-based StandWithUs/Southeast said, “Israel has the right to defend itself and will do so until Hamas lays down its arms and prepares its people for peace.”

“Hamas is a terrorist organization that has launched thousands of rockets into Israeli cities from Gaza for years, using its civilians as human shields,” she continued. “Peace can be achieved if Hamas uses the billions it receives to improve the lives of Palestinians, instead of turning Gaza into a militarized camp and inciting its people to hatred and murder.”

SWU/Southeast co-sponsored the Aventura rally. It also joined other local rallies, including one with Boca Raton Synagogue and another with the Israeli-American Council that took place in West Palm Beach. Rafel thought it was gratifying seeing students and the Christian community standing with them.

Despite the ceasefire, the IAC Florida Region is planning a rally beginning at 11:30 a.m. on May 23. Starting location will be on 1401 East Hallandale Beach Blvd. in Hallandale Beach.

“A ceasefire does not put an end to the unprecedented attacks against Israel in the U.S and against our community,” said IAC co-founder and CEO Shoham Nicolet in a news release. “We must protect and defend our families both here and in Israel.”

Another local rally that took place included one in the Highland Lakes neighborhood in Miami.

Rabbi Eliezer Wolf of Beit David Highland Lakes Shul in Miami attended the rally and said he noticed many teenagers there.

“It was very orderly,” Wolf said. “They had their signs, and they were very enthusiastic. Most of the people who drove by were very supportive. They honked their horns, pulled down their windows, supported Israel and shared nice sentiments.”

The Jewish Federation of Broward County hosted a virtual pre-Shabbat gather in support of Israel on May 14.

Mark Freedman, the Federation’s interim president and CEO, said he was “extremely gratified” that the event had an “excellent” turnout.

“It was important for the Jewish Federation to make a strong statement that Israel has the absolute right and obligation to defend its citizens,” Freedman continued.

Visit the Federation’s YouTube channel to view the event.

Visit jewishbroward.org/israel-emergency-fund/ to make donations to Federation’s emergency fund.

