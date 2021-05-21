newsbreak-logo
Students in Metro Detroit school district receive offer: get vaccinated — get free prom tickets

Motor City Metro
By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(DETROIT) Students in the Southfield Public School District have received a very unique offer regarding their upcoming prom — get vaccinated and receive free prom tickets, CBS Detroit reports.

According to SPSD Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Green, an anonymous donor pledged to cover the $80 ticket cost of any student attending the prom, which takes place on June 14, if they receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Any students who aren't vaccinated will not be eligible to receive the free ticket.

Not everyone is a fan of the SPSD's recent news, as members of a group known as Choice Michigan held a protest Friday to take a stance against the district's decision. The group, who also holds skepticism regarding COVID-19 vaccines themselves, believes that the choice to reward vaccinated students may lead to unvaccinated students being the target of bullying and harassment.

Regarding the school district's unique offer to students, Dr. Green said the goal was to help seniors after a rough school year. She elaborated, saying that the district wanted to provide SPSD students with a memorable event in their life.

“To vaccinate or not vaccinate is an individual choice,” Green said. “We are not prohibiting students from attending. We are not separating or segregating students who choose not to receive the vaccine or do receive the vaccine. We simply want to provide our students an opportunity to celebrate this milestone in their life.”

