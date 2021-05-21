Cancel
Obituaries

Peggy Lee Dew

 17 days ago

Peggy Lee (Shipman) Dew, 81, formerly of Burlington Jct. Missouri, passed away December 17, 2020 in Austin, Texas. She was born in 1939 to Dorothy Estella and Jesse Ernest Shipman in Maverick County, Texas. She graduated from Eagle Pass High School and married Gerald “Buzz” Dew on August 10, 1957. Peggy and Buzz made their home in Del Rio, Texas while he served in the ASAF, followed by 50 years on the Gulf Coast in Texas and Louisiana. She was active in community service having served as a member of the Texas Bicentennial Commission, the Texas Special Olympics Board and Lions Club. Peggy had a successful career in credit and banking, retiring from Bank of America in 2006 in Brazoria County, Texas. They then moved to Burlington Jct, Missouri for 13 years; moving back to Texas in 2019 to be near their children.

Person
Peggy Lee
