The RFU has confirmed details for the 2020/21 Allianz Premier 15s final, which will be live on BT Sport 1. The showpiece event will take place at Kingsholm, the home of Gloucester Rugby, on May 30th (kick-off 4pm, with BT Sport coverage on air between 3.45pm and 6.30pm). The fixture will also see the return of supporters to the women’s top-flight with a capacity crowd of up to 3,276 spectators.