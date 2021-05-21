newsbreak-logo
MLS

1826 N Washington Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONLINE AUCTION: List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $10,000. 10 % Buyers Premium. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office. Broadway East | Rental Income $1,200/Mo2 Story Townhouse located in the Broadway East area.In close proximity to Clifton Park & Clifton Park Golf Course.Easy access to major traffic artery E North Ave.Property is rented from long term tenant $1,200/Mo.Scheduled Yearly Income $14,400/Month.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1500 N Smallwood Street

HUD Property Case Number: 241-755400 IE (Insured Escrow) . Inspections for information purposes only. Property sold as-is condition. Seller will make no repairs and no repairs can be made before closing. IF ANY REPAIRS ARE MADE BEFORE CLOSING FURTHER ACTIONS WILL BE TAKEN BY THE SELLER. If there are any ground rent it is to be verified by buyer/or buyer agent. Must be either Cash, 203b, or Rehab Loan! Eligible Bidders: Owner Occupants, Nonprofits, and Government Agencies only. All information regarding bidding deadline, disclosures, etc can be found by going onto hudhomestore.com. NO TRESPASSERS (trespassers will be prosecuted).
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

900 N Stafford Street , #1107

Recently renovated two bedroom, 2 bathroom end unit with living space separating the bedrooms. Glass enclosed Balcony adds additional 75sqft to unit. An additional Storage Unit on same floor. Newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, the Master bathroom was extensively updated just within the last year. Exercise Rm. 24 hr front desk, rare garage parking spot, next to shops & restaurants and on top of the Ballston Metro. Addtl Parking available in building for rent.
Vermont Statearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1186 N Vermont Street

MUST-SEE, TURNKEY TOWNHOME in the heart of Ballston featuring many recent top-quality upgrades, 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Kitchen that opens to Living/Dining Room, daylight Rec Room, 2 Fireplaces, Fenced Patio, and Parking! With 2,160 square feet of FULL DAYLIGHT living space on 3 levels, this stylish ALL BRICK property is the complete package and provides everything needed to relax, entertain, and work at home. The crown jewel of the Main Level is the gorgeous Kitchen with granite-topped gray cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, pantry closet, table space, and granite eating bar. The Kitchen opens to the spacious Living Room and Dining Room with hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and wood-burning fireplace. The Top Floor features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths, including Primary Suite with beautiful ensuite Full Bath and walk-in closet. The daylight Entry Level has the 4th Bedroom (perfect for an office), Full Bath, PLUS large Rec Room with wood-burning fireplace, wet bar, recessed lighting, and Andersen sliding glass door to fenced rear patio. Additional features include Powder Room on the Main Level, plentiful closet space, under-stairs storage, and Utility/Laundry Room. New Roof in December 2020. Upgrades in 2021 include Kitchen, Bathrooms, Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Wet Bar, Recessed Lighting, Light Fixtures, Carpet, Interior Paint, Sliding Glass Door, Patio, and Fence. 1 Assigned Parking Space (#29). LOW HOA is $525 Semi-Annually ($87.50 Month). Windows Convey As Is. Superior location is 5 blocks to Ballston Metrorail Station and is within 5-10 blocks of bike trails, parks, and a multitude of dining and retail options, including Ballston Quarter. Enjoy easy access to Amazon HQ2, Clarendon, I66, Glebe Rd, Route 50, Reagan National Airport, and more.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1312 N Evergreen Street

Come see this gorgeous 6 bedroom, 5.5 home built in 2015. It has been beautifully maintained and additionally updated by the owner. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants, amenities and fun - about a mile from Ballston-MU Metro station, and a short drive from Rosslyn and DC.The first floor features a gorgeous chef's eat-in kitchen features maple cabinetry, top of the line appliances and granite counters. Just off the kitchen is a mudroom, pantry and bar area. A main level office with lots of natural light, formal dining, sitting room and half bath finish off this level with access to the fenced back yard and its patio, garden and covered porch with gas fireplace.Above the oversized 2 car detached garage there is a pre-plumbed room which can become a guest suite, art studio, workout room or office.The primary bedroom features 2 generous walk in closets, and a gorgeous ensuite bathroom with a dual vanity, soaking tub, and separate spa shower. Just off the primary bedroom is a screened porch; an absolutely lovely spot for morning coffee. The lower level has its own bed/bath and a huge entertaining room with gas fireplace and lots of storage.The second floor laundry is spacious and convenient. Other amenities include indoor and outdoor built in speakers, 3 gas fireplaces. Amazing property for entertaining and family gatherings. Welcome home!
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Listing of the Day: 1600 N. Oak Street #532

Welcome to this stunningly renovated residence in the highly acclaimed Belvedere Condominiums! The open living floor plan features two beds, two full baths plus an additional sunroom — all topping out at a spacious 1,280 square feet. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, cherry wood cabinetry with elegant metal and...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

115 N Hawksbill Street

Duplex! 2 BR 1 BA duplex in the heart of Luray! Large Living Room! Walk to all of Historic Downtown Luray! Recently painted exterior!. Listing courtesy of Bill Dudley & Associates Real Estate, Inc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use...
Falls Church, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2200 N Westmoreland Street , #214

Beautiful 2BR/2BA condo with patio in the WestLee! Gourmet kitchen with extra large center island and granite countertops. Beautiful tile backsplash and under cabinet lighting in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances adorn the spacious kitchen with plenty of storage space. Pantry cabinet has roll out shelves. Access the patio from both bedrooms and the living room. Beautiful hardwood floors. Frameless shower doors in primary bathroom. Large walk in closets. Primary bedroom closet features a California Closet system. New stacked washer/dryer. Half mile to EFC Metro. Super close to numerous restaurants, shops, Falls Church City Farmers Market and more!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2412 N Illinois Street

INSPIRATIONAL ON ILLINOIS--Rare find+GGBrilliantly renovated top to bottom, 5 bed/5 bath, two-years young North Arlington brick-and-block home with large backyard and gorgeous sunset views from west-facing dining room and kitchen. Convenient commuting with plenty of additional home-office, virtual-learning and future entertaining space! Open floorplan with generous rooms and bonus lower-level living suite w/private entrance, kitchenette and full bath! Desirable 5th bedroom/office and full bath on main level. Entire home completely rebuilt and designed for today+GGs relaxed living style. Open kitchen/dining w quartz counters and plenty of cabinet space. Upper level w/spacious owner+GGs suite, two additional large bedroom suites. Central vacuum, central alarm, central air purifier, humidifier, tankless hot water heater, and WiFi booster. Complete renovation included new HVAC, plumbing, and electrical. Elegant stone patio and room to build deck or screened porch. Yard is quiet, flat, partially fenced and low-maintenance+GGbonus play/tree-house and storage shed!Enjoy close-by shops, eateries, new drive-through Starbucks, parks, schools, Westover Farmers Market, walking and bike trails. Commuter+GGs dream with public transportation to DC, Tysons and Alexandria. Only blocks to East Falls Church Metro. Major arteries+GGLee Hwy, George Mason Drive, I-66. School tier+GGYorktown, Swanson, Nottingham.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

215 N Pennsylvania Avenue

Adorable bungalow nestled in the heart of Hancock, this charmer features pleasing curb appeal, recent updates to the kitchen and bathrooms, freshly painted walls, and is located near all the amenities. Enjoy the fresh air in your back yard, find enjoyment walking or biking on the nearby Western Maryland Rail Trail and C&O Canal, or venture to one of several town parks. Located just off I-70, I-68, and US 522 for easy commuting, or use a bedroom and upgraded electric for your home office. A newer oil burning furnace heats the hot water radiators for clean, easy heat. The main level offers 9 foot ceilings with two bedrooms and a full bath, with two more bedrooms and a half bath on the second floor. A detached garage could store the car, or be used as a workshop for the home hobbyist. This home is great for all -- older adults needing to downsize with one level living and extra storage, or the growing family with rooms for each.
Real Estatepleasantviewrealty.com

1931 N 11th Street Sheboygan WI

Vacant City Lot in an Established Northside Neighborhood. The dimensions of this generally flat lot are 180′ x 40′; 7,200sq ft or 0.16 acres. For the fastest response, additional information or to schedule a showing, please email Matt@PleasantViewRealty.com or call/text 920-207-5450 OR Nikki@PleasantViewRealty.com or call/text 920-980-4495. Note: lot size per...
Advocacyoucampus.org

6135 N. 28th Place

Gorgeous Biltmore Remodeled Courts II! - Gorgeous remodeled Biltmore Courts II unit with wood floors, granite counters, new appliances, views of Camelback, Wrigley Mansion to downtown. Fireplace in living room, plantation shutters throughout, dry bar, wine cooler in kitchen, pedestal sinks in both baths, huge walk-in closet in Master are just a few of the many amenities. Community pool, spa, tennis and guest parking are right across the street. Hurry - this one will go fast!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1429 N Broadway

Live in this emerging location with skyline views of Johns Hopkins, Baltimore City, and Eager Park areas. Steps away from Eager Park - one of the most heavily sought after areas in the city with Starbucks, Atwaters, banks and hotels just a short distance away.This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features granite counters, gorgeous new white shaker soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, an owner's suite with 2 closets, carpeted bedrooms, top-floor washer/dryer connections, a fully finished basement with carpet, 9 foot ceilings on the main level, hardwood floors on the main level/stairs, recessed lights, light / neutral colors for your unique style, an open and modern layout, wide-style staircases, a patio, privacy fence, sparkling tiled bathrooms, high-efficiency gas furnace, brand new plumbing throughout, brand new electric throughout, brand new HVAC system throughout, brand new roof and so much more.Completely renovated from top to bottom, this home is eligible for $17,000 Hopkins LNYW grant, $10,000 Vacants to Value grant, CHAP historic tax credit valued over $50,000 (pending), and MHT Home Buyers' tax credit valued over $30,000 (pending). A rare opportunity to build equity by buying on a block with active renovations all over. (Photos are samples from previous homes sold.)Visit the MHT Homebuyer and CHAP websites to learn more. Anticipated delivery date - June 6, 2021Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/rE4_2PnxQLQ.
Aberdeen, NCRichmond County Daily Journal

1000 N POPLAR STREET, ABERDEEN, NC 28315

6 acres with a charming custom 1951 home with lots of original charm. Looking for new owners to bring home back to it's glory. Lots of wood features and closets. Set off the road with a circular paved driveway, mature landscaping, roof 2003. Half Basement storage, 2 car detached garage with plumbing and electric, front porch and patio with brick grilling area.Convenient location yet feels like country living, rare opportunity for land in Historic Aberdeen.
Real Estatebizjournals

It's official: 20 N. Orange downtown sells to Banyan Street Capital

The skyscraper fetched a whopping $28 million profit after it was a distress sale in 2015. Nominate now for CEO of the Year. Please provide us with the names of the CEOs (or those holding an equivalent title, such as managing principal, executive director, etc) whom you feel are outstanding in business and the community.
MLSjanefischer.com

521 N Jackson Avenue

One Owner Ranch Home in Parker's Addition. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single stall detached garage. Hardwood floors under the carpet throughout the main floor. Unfinished basement with great space to make a family or rec room. Large rear yard. Make the call to see the home TODAY!. Listing information ©...
Scottsdale, AZoucampus.org

3608 N Navajo Trail

Beautiful Home in great South Scottsdale Location! - Highly desirable location!! Minutes drive or bike ride to popular shops and restaurants in Old Town Scottsdale. Updated kitchen and bath cabinets, granite, stainless appliances, tiled showers. Two-tone paint, Dual pane windows. Master Bedroom en suite. Fans in all bedrooms. Mixture of tile and wood throughout common areas carpet in bedrooms. French doors open to private backyard with mature landscaping and beautiful new industrial style metal fencing. Huge covered porch in backyard perfect for entertaining. Separate laundry room with washer & dryer. No cats, No Smoking. 12 month lease.
Real Estateoucampus.org

22125 N 29th Ave

New Build Condos in Gated Community! Move in ready 6/18 - Last One available soon! Great location with easy access to I17 and 101 freeways. This 3 bedroom condo boasts an amazing floorplan with the master on the first floor and 2 additional bedroom bedrooms on the 3rd floor. It has large closets, plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, white soft close cabinets, and a 2 car garage. Water, sewer, and trash included in the rent! Be the first to live in these homes. No cats, no smoking.
Real Estateoucampus.org

405 N 40th Ave

Cute cottage in a Gated Community Call 602-765-7575 - Cute cottage in a Gated Community Call 602-765-7575. This Complex offers a playground, BBQ area, Courtyard, coin self-service laundry area. Close to I10 and I17 and nearby shopping centers. $100 Placement Fee. 2.3% City Tax ($18.98) $35.00 Application Fee. $825.000 Security...