1826 N Washington Street

Come see this gorgeous 6 bedroom, 5.5 home built in 2015. It has been beautifully maintained and additionally updated by the owner. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants, amenities and fun - about a mile from Ballston-MU Metro station, and a short drive from Rosslyn and DC.The first floor features a gorgeous chef's eat-in kitchen features maple cabinetry, top of the line appliances and granite counters. Just off the kitchen is a mudroom, pantry and bar area. A main level office with lots of natural light, formal dining, sitting room and half bath finish off this level with access to the fenced back yard and its patio, garden and covered porch with gas fireplace.Above the oversized 2 car detached garage there is a pre-plumbed room which can become a guest suite, art studio, workout room or office.The primary bedroom features 2 generous walk in closets, and a gorgeous ensuite bathroom with a dual vanity, soaking tub, and separate spa shower. Just off the primary bedroom is a screened porch; an absolutely lovely spot for morning coffee. The lower level has its own bed/bath and a huge entertaining room with gas fireplace and lots of storage.The second floor laundry is spacious and convenient. Other amenities include indoor and outdoor built in speakers, 3 gas fireplaces. Amazing property for entertaining and family gatherings. Welcome home!