Nickelodeon has announced a partnership with iHeartRadio to create two podcasts based on some of its biggest shows, SpongeBob SquarePants and Avatar: The Last Airbender. The SpongeBob show is called SpongeBob BingePants, and it's hosted by SpongeBob fans and personalities Frankie Grande and Hector Navarro. There will be 40 episodes in the re-watch podcast where Grande and Navarro talk about individual episodes and share "never-before-heard secrets" about the iconic animated show about a sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea. This show is scheduled to premiere later this year.