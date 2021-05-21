newsbreak-logo
Boating Safety Class Schedule Released

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
Photo by Judy Smestad-Nunn

POINT PLEASANT – This year’s boating safety class schedule has been released by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla Manasquan Inlet.

The “About Boating Safely” classes will be held: Saturday, June 5, Saturday, June 12, Saturday, July 10 and Saturday, September 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Thompson Park in Lincroft.

Those interested in registering should call the Monmouth County Parks System at 732-842-4000. The cost of the eight-hour course and New Jersey State Police test is $75.

Flotilla Commander John Fisher said, “We are excited to get out there and start teaching boaters the importance of recreational boating safety Not being able to host classes during the pandemic was frustrating to us and boaters alike but we are ready to accept students through our fantastic partners at the Monmouth County Parks System in a safe manner.”

“Recreational boating safety is our number one priority in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and we love helping boaters be as safe as possible on the water,” Flotilla Staff Officer of Public Education John Scordato said.

He added, “according to the latest data from the U.S. Coast Guard, 70% of deaths occurred on boats where the operator did not receive boating safety instruction. This is a clear-cut way to be a safer boater.”

Boating safety classes are required by the State to operate a personal watercraft and any other power vessel. Flotilla 16-07 will be holding multiple “About Boating Safely” classes throughout Monmouth and Ocean County and information is posted on their website and Facebook. For more information call 732-592-9167 or uscgaux1607@gmail.com.

