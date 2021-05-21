318 S Payson Street

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Over 5 Acre Estate with 3.5 acres of irrigated fenced pasture. 8 stall barn ,Arena, Round pen Running pen Tack roomHorses included!! 4 bedroom and 3 Baths, Kitchen has all the Gourmet you will ever need or want. The deck is recently done with fire proof decking and metal roof. Owner says everything stays. Would like the two Horses to stay. ATMS, mowers .Tools,workshopPROPERTY LINE AT TONTO NATIONAL FOREST Set back in between seasonal visitors with the ultimate privacy. Very Cozy inside with knotty tongue & groove wall & ceiling planks, upper main level includes Open living concept with wood burning fireplace, kitchen with Pine cabinets, center island, breakfast nook, 2 bds, 2 ba, Laundry rm, lower level has another full living area with 3rd bd, 1/2 ba & a built in bar! Outside has a wrap around deck with spectacular endless views of the rim. The yard is so charming, with flowers, trees and patio for outside dining. New AC 2016, New triple pane Windows 2019 If you love the outdoors and enjoy an active lifestyle then this may be the perfect home for you. Right in the middle of the Tonto National Forest is amazing with the beautiful Ponderosa Pines, mountains, rivers, seasonal creeks and wildlife! The land is very unique in that it has wonderful rock formations and incredible mountain views just a short hike up the back-yard pathway. Solar Lights highlight many of these rock formations at night. Ready for you to move right in! 2 Bedrooms, 1 full bath, One partial bath. Custom made front deck railing. Don't miss this one! This is NOT a manufactured home. The main floor features 12' ceilings and is 2284 SF that leads out to the wrap around covered deck to enjoy the mild Payson seasons and breathtaking views. The kitchen features all new LG studio appliances w/gas cooktop, wall oven, beautiful wood cabinets and granite countertops. The carpet is all new and there is even a central vacuum and attic fan. The basement has been finished and features an amazing guest suite. The 9.0 home Solar system with a prepaid lease thru 2031 making Avg utility bill at 15.00 per month. There is an additional 125 SF storage area in the basement.