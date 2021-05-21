318 S Payson Street

Saturday (9am - 2pm) &. half off day Sunday 9am - 1pm. You could find bed's, linens, bunk beds, doll beds, holiday, sewing material, vintage dolls, toys, rocking chair, book shelves, towels, bedding, clothing, purses, records, vintage secretary, shells, buffet, sofa, desks, chairs, children's books, books, end tables, vacuum, kitchenware, coins, silver dollars, silver plate flatware, garden tools, lawn chairs, fishing poles, sail boat & trailer in need of work, patio set, ski's, sleigh, toboggan, tools, vintage golf clubs, vintage trolling motor, chemicals, hockey sticks, ping pong table, barbies items, toys, shelves, glider, grills, train sets, Christmas tree, fans, pool table with cues and balls, xerox machine, doll house, old games, ice skates, kids dresser, coo coo clock, pictures, art, dressers, ping pong table, folding chairs, yard tools, glassware, nic nacs, vases, Gorham sterling silver, picture frames, games, sofas, Isabel Booms, dining tables and chairs, and lots more. I will post more pics soon. Masks are optional. Come take a look.