There are several churches in Bullock County who belong to the United Methodist Church. Rural churches are vital centers of Methodist ministry around the world. There was a Global Gathering of the Wesleyan Covenant Association (WCA) hosted at Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church in Montgomery, Alabama, a dynamic and historic church. These three days focused on the formation of the new-traditional denomination the "Global Methodist Church" (the sacrifice of the claim to the United Methodists name). Meeting in-person for the first time since 2019, the Global Legislative Assembly of delegates from WCA Chapters met on Thursday and Friday, April 29 and 30.