NBA

What kind of threat do the Wizards pose for the Sixers?

By Eric Muttik
Philadelphia Sports Nation
Philadelphia Sports Nation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Washington Wizards clinched a first-round date in the playoffs with the Sixers Thursday night after defeating the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in the play-in tournament. Led by the all-time triple-double record keeper and 9-time all-star Russell Westbrook, the Wizards struggled out of the gates early this year but got on a hot streak to end the season. With a star-studded backcourt of Westbrook and the second-leading scorer in the NBA, Bradley Beal, the Wizards have the offensive firepower to make the series interesting.

