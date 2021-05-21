What kind of threat do the Wizards pose for the Sixers?
The Washington Wizards clinched a first-round date in the playoffs with the Sixers Thursday night after defeating the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in the play-in tournament. Led by the all-time triple-double record keeper and 9-time all-star Russell Westbrook, the Wizards struggled out of the gates early this year but got on a hot streak to end the season. With a star-studded backcourt of Westbrook and the second-leading scorer in the NBA, Bradley Beal, the Wizards have the offensive firepower to make the series interesting.www.phlsportsnation.com