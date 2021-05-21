Southern Baptist decline continues, denomination has lost more than 2 million members since 2006

Some of the best questions in our inbox are the ones I least expect to read. I am a Baptist. So are you, Pastor John. We kind of take that for granted. It’s in the background, and rarely foregrounded here. So, what is a Baptist? That’s our question today, and here’s the email. “Hello, Pastor John, my name is Dennis, and I live in the Philippines. I would like to know: What is a Baptist? I know you are one, but I really don’t know what that means. Can you explain what distinguishes you?” Pastor John, how would you approach this one?