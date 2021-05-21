Southern Baptist decline continues, denomination has lost more than 2 million members since 2006

newsbreak-logo
NASHVILLE (RNS) — The nation’s largest Protestant denomination continues to get smaller. There were 14 million Southern Baptists in 2020, according to a new report released Thursday (May 20) by Lifeway Christian Resources, which compiles official denominational statistics. That number is down 435,632 members since 2019 and 2.3 million from 2006, when the Southern Baptist Convention reached 16.3 million members.

