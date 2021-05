MARQUETTE — As the school year winds down, let’s take a look at the history of some of the many schools that came and went in early Marquette. In the earliest years, schooling was rather informal. The first recorded school opened in 1849 with two teachers and just four students including the Harlow and Bignall girls. Looking at genealogy records shows that the teachers were the newly married Anna Eliza Barney, age 16, and Emma Everett, only 10 years old. Their students were younger still, Ellen Harlow was four and Mary Bignall only two or three.