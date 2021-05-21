Illinois has nearly empty rainy day fund amid pandemic
(The Center Square) – While numerous states tried to deal with budget gaps by tapping into rainy day funds, Illinois did not have that luxury. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, the total amount set aside in state rainy day funds fell for the first time since the Great Recession. State rainy day funds nationwide had a balance of $71.6 billion in fiscal year 2020, an amount second only to the pre-pandemic record-setting total of $78.7 billion.www.tribuneledgernews.com