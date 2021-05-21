8641 Point Of Woods Drive

This Gorgeous end of group townhouse features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and premium walk-out basement with lots of upgrades : Fresh paint throughout, New Stylish wood floor throughout all three floors ( 2021), Remodeled kitchen ( 2019), New roof ( 2020), New Vanity in the upper bathroom, and more. The eat-in kitchen comes with supreme Quartz countertop with all new cabinets/ stainless steel appliances, large durable table in the kitchen provide enough working space. Entrance to rear deck from kitchen with glass slider door for your enjoyment and entertainment. The contemporary floor plan provides dual entrances to dining /living room from Kitchen. Lot of nature lights to living room from larger side and front bay windows. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and full bath, finished lower level has 4th bedroom attached with a full bath , REC Room with walk-out slider to real brick patio. Wholesale club Costco and lots of shopping /dining/entertainment center are just minutes away from this Quiet and harmonic neighborhood. Convenience commute to any major location like Baltimore and DC area.