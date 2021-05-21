Rock Fest Reshuffle: Snoop Dogg Out, Slipknot Frontman In

Less than two months before one of the Valley’s signature music festivals plugs in the amps for the first time in two years, Rock Fest has announced some big lineup changes. Among the biggest is the replacement of Snoop Dogg – who was also scheduled to perform at last year’s COVID-canceled Rock Fest – with Corey Taylor, best known as the frontman for metal superstars Slipknot. Snoop reportedly has canceled all of his 2021 tour dates, and Taylor came in clutch (and just a couple of days before Slipknot kicks off a world tour with a show in Moscow). Taylor and Limp Bizkit will top the bill on Friday, July 16, at the fest grounds outside Cadott. They’re joined in that day’s lineup by Philip H. Anselmo (frontman for the late, great Pantera) and his band, The Illegals.