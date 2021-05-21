newsbreak-logo
2606 Buckner Lane

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStunning Renovated Rowhouse!! This home features 4BR, 2 full bs, Gorgeous Kitchen w/Island & SS Appliances. Second kitchen basement or wet bar. New Cabinets, Beautiful top of the line quarters Counters, Beautiful backsplash .Hardwood Floors, Nice size lot front and back yard huge storage place Or workshop, private driveway. Finished Basement w/ Bedroom & Full Bath & More. Minutes From Metro and Dc 495 Suitland Parkway. great location .Won+GGt Last Long!!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2243 Anvil Lane

Wow ... Nice and Fresh Move In, Turn Key Townhouse with low Home Owner's Association Fees ... 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 Stories ... New Floors, New Appliances, New Kitchen, Updated Bathrooms, Fenced Backyard, Washer and Dryer, Central Heating and Air ... Conveniently Located 3 Blocks from the Metro Train Station.
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonrealestate.com

1054 W Camino Real

Welcome home to a beautiful oasis in a highly sought after neighborhood in Boca Raton. The home features a beautifully renovated kitchen, ceramic wood flooring, impact glass on all windows and sliders, upgraded cabinets with quartz countertops and brand new roof. Relax in the privacy of your back yard next to a meticulously maintained pool. Close to shopping, one mile to the beach and zoned for excellent schools. Most importantly, NO HOA. Call today to say, ''I love it, it feels like home.''
New Kent County, VARichmond.com

6077 Fawnlake Ct, New Kent, VA 23124

Come see this adorable home in popular Cottages of Deer Lake. Set on over a half acre lot, this home features a beautiful stone accented exterior, and two car garage. Inside you will discover an open great room with cathedral ceilings and palladian windows which provide an abundance of natural light. The Great room opens to the kitchen which features stainless steel appliances, cityscape cabinetry, two pantries, plus a generous eating area and added sunroom! A spacious first floor master suite has a tray ceiling and extra-large walk in closet, as well as, an attached bath with a beautifully tiled shower with duel rain-shower heads, pebble floor and bench, and a dual vanity. Downstairs laundry and powder rooms complete the first floor. A gorgeous wood staircase leads to a spacious upstairs loft area, perfect for a second living space or child's playroom! Additionally you will find two large bedrooms, each with their own attached bath. A finished bonus room over the garage makes for an wonderful work-at-home office or playroom! Other upgrades include 8lb carpet padding and additional reading room in second bedroom. Come see before it is too late!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Fox Meadow Lane

Your chance to own one of the last parcels in the water-privileged community of high banks. The lot being sold raw "AS IS". Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

10288 Shireoaks Lane

HANDYMAN SPECIAL!!! NEEDS WORK!! INVESTMENT DREAM OPPORTUNITY! ENJOY ENTERTAINING IN STYLE IN THIS LARGE IMPRESSIVE EXECUTIVE HOME ON AN OVERSIZED LOT. THIS HOME SITS DIRECTLY ON THE GOLF COURSE WITH WONDERFUL LAKE AND POOL VIEWS. THIS HOME HAS THREE MASSIVE BEDROOMS EACH WITH PRIVATE BATHS, KITCHEN WITH WOODEN CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, AND A GREAT ROOM. GRANITE THRU THE ROOF.Asso. is $850 every Quarter, 2 Memberships you can choose from, golf ($30k /yr) or social -nongolf membership, $20k/yr. Food/ beverage $2-$3 K /per yr. There is an initial $85k upfront when making an application. There is also a Special ''rehabbed'' program, where you put $20K into escrow and have a period of time to rehab/ flip house.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6629 Willis Lane

New Roof and New Hvac on this large rancher.Large lot with huge back yard.Hardwood floors and 2 updated very nice bathrooms.This home is the best value in Frederick county hurry while this home lasts.Seller is having some painting done and some electric work done other that that this move in ready home is sold as is.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1910 Bright Lane

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Don't miss out on your chance to put today's modern touches on this split foyer located in Owings. This home features a beautiful one acre lot and is located in Northern Calvert, close to Washington, D.C. , Andrews Air Force Base, Baltimore and Annapolis. Roof, siding and windows are less than 5 years young!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1914 Abbey Lane

This charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome is nestled on a quiet street in a small enclave of homes backing to woodlands for ultimate privacy! A bright open floor plan with plenty of living space on 3 finished levels, bay window, decorative moldings, updated lighting, patio and large fenced-in yard backing to majestic trees are just a few reasons this home is so special, while fresh on trend neutral paint and brand new carpeting throughout and more make it move in ready! ****** An open foyer welcomes you and ushers you into the living room where bay window streams light illuminating new plush neutral carpet, warm neutral paint, and crisp white crown molding. The open kitchen has a large custom island, and earth toned flooring that flows into the dining room with a lighted ceiling fan and glass sliding doors opening to a patio and fantastic fenced-in back yard with woodlands beyond, a perfect private oasis for indoor and outdoor entertaining! Back inside, a laundry room and half bath round out the main level. ****** Ascend the stairs to the light filled master bedroom boasting new carpeting, a lighted ceiling fan, decorative moldings, and double reach in closets. Down the hall, you+GGll find 2 additional bright and cheerful bedrooms with new carpeting, and a well-appointed hall bath with custom tile and tub/shower. ****** The expansive lower level family room has plenty of space for games, media, and relaxation, while a large den makes a perfect 4th bedroom or home office. All this in a quiet residential setting just minutes to I-70, Route 40, Medical Center, Community College and more! Everyone will love the plenty of nearby shopping, dining, parks, and entertainment choices! Don+GGt miss this wonderful opportunity for a great starter home!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1020 Pultney Lane

Impeccably designed and maintained 4 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhome. This beautiful home was built by Lennar Builders in 2015 and boasts all the bells and whistles. Gourmet kitchen, 42" cabinets, stainless appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors throughout the main and upper level. The master's suite features a fabulous bath. Enjoy the lower level rec room with slider opening to a tranquil wooded viewCommunity offers a swimming pool plus a kiddie pool, 24hr fitness center, 3 dog parks, picnic area, community garden, 4 playgrounds and walking trails! Convenient to 695 & 100 for commuting Closely located to Ft Meade, Baltimore, major hwys, restaurants and shopping.
Real Estatejenwalker.com

918 SLATERS LANE

One of the most convenient locations in Old Town and Potomac Yard Area. Powhatan at Potomac yard is the true embodiment of comfort and convenience. This first owner 3 Level Luxury home is in walking distance to Rustico, Buzz Bakery and future Potomac Yard Metro Station. So many conveniences and beautiful points of history in close proximity. Featuring 3 Bedroom + Den, 3 Level partial end unit townhome in Old Town w/views of the Washington Monument! Home features kitchen level entry leading to private rear patio, granite countertops in kitchen, shaker style white maple kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appl, 5' hardwood floors, decorative tile in baths & 2 assigned parking spaces. Short walk to Mt. Vernon Trail & Metro Station!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8142 Larkin Lane

Location! Location! A Great Find! 4 Bedroom-3.5 Baths-Light filled Townhome- Recently Upgraded-Quartz Counters - Pergo and new Carpet Flooring - Stainless Steel Appliances- Ceramic Tile - Entire HomePainted. The Roof was recently replaced - Fireplace in Lower level recreation room - Community Pool - Playground - Fenced Yard - Nearby Tysons Corner and Mosaic District which offers Shopping - Restaurants - Theatres - EZ commute to Dunn Loring & Silver Line Metro Rail - access to Bus Routes - Rt 7 - 495 - 66 -50 - Rt. 29 and other Major roads . Tucked away in a Quiet Neighborhood. This is It! Waiting for You!
Retailjenwalker.com

500 BASHFORD LANE, #3322

Welcome to your very own home at the enviable destination location that is Old Town Alexandria! Featuring a delightful mix of vintage charm and trendy design, this extensively renovated condo in a charming 1940 garden style building offers an open living area with wood flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, W/D in unit, spacious bedroom with closet organizer, dedicated off street parking space, outdoor pool, gym, bike storage. Less than a mile to Braddock metro, steps to Mt. Vernon Trail & GW Parkway for quick way into D. C. and easy stroll to growing vibrant restaurants/retail hub on north end of Old Town. Enjoy the interactive tour with integrated photos and floor plan.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7723 Blueberry Hill Lane

POPULAR "CLASSIC" MODEL GARAGE TOWNHOME WITH GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE LIVING & DINING ROOMS. BRAND NEW GRANITE CONTER TOPS * NEWER HVAC AND HOT WATER HEATER, NEWER ROOF * BEAUTIFUL CERAMIC TILE IN THE KITCHEN, FOYER, & POWDER ROOM. SUPER MASTER SUITE W/ CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, SUPER BATH, & A WALK IN CLOSET. FINISHED WALK OUT LOWER LEVEL. BRAND NEW NEUTRAL CARPET & PAINT THROUGHOUT. BACKS TO OPEN SPACE * WALK TO POOL, TENNIS COURTS AND TOT LOT * TERRIFIC COMMUTER LOCATION * REC FEE $278 ANNUALLY.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

11235 Craig Lane

Well maintained home with garage, fenced yard and 2 sheds. Spacious light filled family room opens to rear patio and fenced rear yard. Kitchen with dining space, Corian counters and pantry. Three bedrooms and two remodeled baths, plus living room and nice front porch add to the coziness of this home. And let's not forget about the Solar Panels installed - last month's electric bill was $7.00!! You won't want to wait to see this home.
Thiensville, WIMATC Times

101-140 Linden Lane

Beautifully renovated property with in unit washer & dryers. This property also include Free Heat & Water along with underground parking - Our renovated Linden Lane Apartments are a great place to call home. The kitchen has many features you will enjoy. The lovely maple cabinets have soft close doors and drawers and pull-out recycling and garbage drawer. Each renovated apartments kitchen is complete with a tile backsplash. These spacious apartments have 2 bedrooms with closet organizers that maximize storage. Each bedroom is complete a ceiling fan. The master bedroom offers a half bath. The large windows are new and offer plenty of natural light. Each apartment comes with a space in our heated parking garage and a storage locker. Laundry is in building and coin operated. Linden Lane is a quiet street with many mature trees that can be enjoyed from your deck or patio. Contact us today to see what is available and set up a tour.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7840 Saint Boniface Lane

State of the art FULL top to bottom renovation completed in 2018!!. 3 bedroom/2 full baths. NEW windows (2018), NEW roof (2018), NEW electric (2018), NEW plumbing (2018), NEW HVAC (2018), NEW Water Heater (2018), NEW insulation (2018), NEW drywall (2018) etc.Open floor plan on main level w/hardwood floors & recessed lighting. Kitchen w/SS appliances & granite counter top. Custom finishes such as exposed brick, wainscoting & 2 full tile baths. Fully finished basement & parking pad. Note the home next door to the left is currently undergoing Renovations. Hurry this one will not last long!!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5111 Oneill Lane

SEE 3D Matterport Video! Over 100K in most recent upgrades! Stunner. Shows brand new, just move in and enjoy this beautiful property. New kitchen and baths (heated floors in MB), new roof (2020), new Thompson Creek windows (2017), gorgeous gourmet kitchen (2018), custom closet organizers, French doors added, new carpets, fresh neutral paint, electric fireplace (2017) with custom surround and built-in nook. The list just goes on! Please stop by to see this beautiful property! SELLER NEEDS RENT BACK TILL JULY 15.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

709 Merrimans Lane

Move-in ready! Custom all brick home full of upgrades. Easy one-level living with primary, garage, and laundry all on the main level. The walkout basement is fully finished with top of the line full kitchen, fireplace and acid-washed floors. You get two houses for the price of one! Perfect for inlaws or income-producing. Huge fenced-in yard. Extensive landscaping makes for a great evening on the trex deck. Nice patio with a perfect spot for you to bring your hot tub!
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

10180 Camelback Lane

Upgraded kitchen, great lot overlooking the golf course Screened large free form pool with overhang which is perfect of grilling or relaxing in the shade. tile and wood floors, new pool pump, and COMPLETE HURRICANE PROTECTION ( Impact windows, garage door and front door). You will love the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings over looking your oversized patio & pool. NEWER MARBLE TILE ROOF (2006), Open contemporary floor plan with large great room. Easy walk to worship. Boca Greens is the home of the Boca Greens County Club. All residents can play the course on a pay-for-play basis. NO MEMBERSHIP REQUIRED. Boca Greens is a gated community of 586 586 homes This community is also the home of the Boca Greens County Club. All residents can play the course on a pay for play basis. No mem.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

12779 Turberville Lane

This elegant 3,800 square foot Colonial in sought-after Franklin Farm features 5 bedrooms, 3+-+ bathrooms, main floor office, wide open kitchen/family room floorplan, separate dining room and living room, and a luxurious owner+GGs suite with a wood-burning fireplace. The fully finished basement provides a large rec room and an additional room to use as a craft room, gym, studio, or a second home office. The renovated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, and gas cooking, hardwood floors, brand new carpet, custom built-ins throughout the home, two fireplaces, huge deck and fully fenced flat backyard backing to the walking trail are just some of the features that make this home so special. Franklin Farm is an oasis with beautiful grounds. You will fall in love with this community featuring mature trees, sidewalks, two outdoor pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, baseball field, tot lots, extensive walking trails, and many ponds. With just a 10-minute drive to the Silver Line Metro, the Dulles Toll Road, and I-66, 5-minutes to Route 50, and only 1 mile to the Fairfax County Parkway, it+GGs a commuter+GGs dream.This is the perfect home in a spectacular location!