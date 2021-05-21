2606 Buckner Lane

This elegant 3,800 square foot Colonial in sought-after Franklin Farm features 5 bedrooms, 3+-+ bathrooms, main floor office, wide open kitchen/family room floorplan, separate dining room and living room, and a luxurious owner+GGs suite with a wood-burning fireplace. The fully finished basement provides a large rec room and an additional room to use as a craft room, gym, studio, or a second home office. The renovated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, and gas cooking, hardwood floors, brand new carpet, custom built-ins throughout the home, two fireplaces, huge deck and fully fenced flat backyard backing to the walking trail are just some of the features that make this home so special. Franklin Farm is an oasis with beautiful grounds. You will fall in love with this community featuring mature trees, sidewalks, two outdoor pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, baseball field, tot lots, extensive walking trails, and many ponds. With just a 10-minute drive to the Silver Line Metro, the Dulles Toll Road, and I-66, 5-minutes to Route 50, and only 1 mile to the Fairfax County Parkway, it+GGs a commuter+GGs dream.This is the perfect home in a spectacular location!