2606 Buckner Lane

This charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome is nestled on a quiet street in a small enclave of homes backing to woodlands for ultimate privacy! A bright open floor plan with plenty of living space on 3 finished levels, bay window, decorative moldings, updated lighting, patio and large fenced-in yard backing to majestic trees are just a few reasons this home is so special, while fresh on trend neutral paint and brand new carpeting throughout and more make it move in ready! ****** An open foyer welcomes you and ushers you into the living room where bay window streams light illuminating new plush neutral carpet, warm neutral paint, and crisp white crown molding. The open kitchen has a large custom island, and earth toned flooring that flows into the dining room with a lighted ceiling fan and glass sliding doors opening to a patio and fantastic fenced-in back yard with woodlands beyond, a perfect private oasis for indoor and outdoor entertaining! Back inside, a laundry room and half bath round out the main level. ****** Ascend the stairs to the light filled master bedroom boasting new carpeting, a lighted ceiling fan, decorative moldings, and double reach in closets. Down the hall, you+GGll find 2 additional bright and cheerful bedrooms with new carpeting, and a well-appointed hall bath with custom tile and tub/shower. ****** The expansive lower level family room has plenty of space for games, media, and relaxation, while a large den makes a perfect 4th bedroom or home office. All this in a quiet residential setting just minutes to I-70, Route 40, Medical Center, Community College and more! Everyone will love the plenty of nearby shopping, dining, parks, and entertainment choices! Don+GGt miss this wonderful opportunity for a great starter home!