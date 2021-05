Darrell Taylor is changing. For the Seahawks. And for his mom he’s missed for the last eight, painful years. Taylor was number 58 for Seattle last year, his rookie one lost to complications after he had a Titanium rod put in his leg to fix a stress fracture. That was in January 2020. It didn’t heal until after he got a stem-cell injection in Dallas in November. He didn’t begin practicing with his new team for the first time until the week of their first playoff game, in early January.