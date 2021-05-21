newsbreak-logo
Former SPD Officer Featured in CBS Report Has a ‘Troubled’ History

By Editor
southseattleemerald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(This article was previously published at PubliCola and has been reprinted with permission.) The former Seattle police officer who condemned city leadership for abandoning the Seattle Police Department in a CBS news segment on Wednesday left SPD with a record of harassment and violent outbursts, one of which drew condemnation — but not criminal charges — from City Attorney Pete Holmes in 2013. In his appearance, Powell blamed the Seattle City Council for the exodus of 260 officers from SPD in the past year and a half, and claimed city leaders “didn’t allow [officers] to intervene” to prevent violence during last summer’s protests.

