Wild’s Collapse Leads to a 2-1 Series Lead for Golden Knights

Of all the NHL players to test positive for COVID-19 this season, no one took the virus harder than Marco Rossi — before he was even able to make his NHL debut. The ninth overall pick of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Minnesota Wild, Rossi was expected to compete for a roster spot right away this year. Instead, he never even made it to camp. After testing positive in November, Rossi was still cleared for the World Junior Championship, but after just four games with Team Austria, he was removed from the lineup do to COVID symptoms. The complications grew so severe that the young center was sent back home to Austria in January, considered out indefinitely. As he continued to struggle with the virus, it became clear that Rossi would not play at all this season as he as reportedly busy fighting for his life.