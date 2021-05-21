newsbreak-logo
NHL

Wild's Collapse Leads to a 2-1 Series Lead for Golden Knights

By Justin Walters
The Hockey Writers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Wild have dropped Game 3 of the series versus the Vegas Golden Knights by a score of 5-2. This game saw the Wild start off exceptionally well and quickly saw it evaporate as time went on. This game was high scoring, which is the exact opposite of Game 1.

