MLS

2834 Oakley Avenue

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONLINE AUCTION: List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $10,000. 10% Buyers Premium. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office. Cylburn | Rental Income $495/Mo 2 Story Townhouse located in the Cylburn area. In close proximity to Pimlico Race Course, Sinai Hospital & Cylburn Arboretum. Easy access to major traffic artery Greenspring Ave. Property is rented for $495/Month. Scheduled Yearly Rental Income $5,940/Month.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
South Milwaukee, WIMATC Times

3411 S. Chicago Avenue

Large Smoke Free 1 Bedroom Apartment Available - Smoke Free One Bedroom Apartments Available Now, includes: Appliances, Underground Parking, Storage Locker. Coin Laundry. Call Lisa today to schedule a showing at (414) 313-1796. Application fee is $25. To view other properties or apply online, visit www.BGLEIN.com. No Dogs Allowed. Unit...
Hamilton, OHthexunewswire.com

1314 Vanderveer Avenue,

1314 Vanderveer Ave 2BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come see our Recently Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Hamilton. This home has an updated kitchen, dishwasher, updated bathroom, tile, laminate, and hardwood flooring, w/d hookup, utility tub, full finished basement, 1 car detached garage, off street parking, separate dining area, and a patio. Don't miss viewing your new home! Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply.
Real Estateatproperties.com

144 Woodstock Avenue

One of Kenilworth's most magnificent homes boasts 7 bedrooms, 5.3 baths, new kitchen, new primary bathroom with spacious walk-in-closet, heated driveway and an attached 4 car garage on an oversize lot two blocks from the lake. This extraordinary home designed by famed architects Mayo & Mayo, has been seamlessly updated, beautifully decorated and meticulously maintained to meet the amenities desired for today's lifestyle. Outstanding architectural details are highlighted by the stunning reception hall with double staircase, grand rooms, high ceilings, glistening hardwood floors, custom millwork, beautiful mouldings and attention to detail throughout. New fully appointed kitchen with adjoining family room, original butler's pantry, breakfast room and conservatory. French doors from the living room and family room open to the expansive terraces and lovely yard. There is a great recreation room and a 4 car garage. There is a separate lower level suite. The home is situated on a tree-lined street near Lake Michigan, Sears School (Jr Kdg-8th Grade), New Trier High School, train and the beach.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

724 Frederick Avenue

All the charm of yesteryear with today's modern amenities, in a great neighborhood, walkable to downtown, the Green Trail and Shenandoah University. Finally, what you have been waiting for is here! A beautifully renovated Cape Cod that is truly move-in ready. Primary bedroom on first floor with walk in closet. New bath on the main level with large shower and double vanity. First floor laundry conveniently located. The butlers pantry in the hall way adds more storage and counter space to an updated kitchen featuring SS appliances, calcutta quartz countertops, wine refrigerator, all open to the dining room. The living room features new gas logs and an attached four season sunroom that can be used as a home office that overlooks the beautiful patio and backyard. Two large bedrooms and renovated bathroom complete the upstairs. No stone has been left unturned. This stunner won't last long!
Real Estatecircaoldhouses.com

Griffith Avenue Stunner

This beautiful Griffith Avenue home has been professionally restored using authentic period materials and special replicas to maintain historical integrity. Modern amenities have been expertly integrated, making this a home everyone can feel comfortable in. The main level features a formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room with fireplace, a gathering room with wet bar and soapstone countertop, a spacious kitchen with quartz countertops & bright dining area, and an inviting den with wood paneling, glass-front cabinetry, and another fireplace. There’s also a guest bedroom and full bath on the main floor. The 2nd floor features 3 bedrooms, including an owner’s suite with luxury bath, large closet, and gas fireplace. Rewired antique light fixtures throughout! The walk-up basement has additional spaces, a half bath, glass-front cabinetry in 2 rooms, and another fireplace.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

203 Cutler Avenue

Building lot in Town of Louisa. Water and Sewer fees have been paid. Existing home has been removed.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

4236 Towanda Avenue

Run don't walk for this well kept gem. Lovingly cared for by the same owner for over 60 years! The home is surrounded by home owners, some of who have been there for decades or even moved away and came back and purchased in this neighborhood. From the front to the back you'll find serenity on your covered front porch or in your oasis in the back yard which in addition to the beautiful landscaping includes a composite deck, shed and a parking pad for easy off street parking! There are beautiful security screen doors on the front and back. Inside you have spacious bedrooms and living and separate dining room. Central air and heat. The club basement has lots of space for entertaining and includes a built in bar, laundry area, and full bath with a shower. Perfect for a 1st time home buyer or an investor looking to add to their portfolio. For this value it comes AS-IS!
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

1045 Madison Avenue

The Benson’s Limestone Façade Nears Pinnacle at 1045 Madison Avenue in Carnegie Hill, Manhattan. Exterior work is shaping up on The Benson, an 18-story condominium building at 1045 Madison Avenue in the Carnegie Hill section of the Upper East Side. Designed by Peter Pennoyer and developed by The Naftali Group, the 210-foot-tall structure will yield 16 residential units spread across 59,032 square feet, for an average of 3,700 square feet apiece, as well as 3,993 square feet of ground-floor retail. There will be three penthouses, and the majority of the homes will be full-floor layouts. The property is located between East 79th and East 80th Streets, a short walk from Central Park.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3125 Kenyon Avenue

Come see this well kept 2BR home in the Belair-Edison community and within walking distance of Herring Run Park. Previously used as a successful Section 8 Rental w recent CAC upgrade by BGE..This open floor plan home features 2BRs 1 BA | Hardwood floors | Replacement Windows / Fenced in backyard | Fantastic opportunity for Investor looking to expand their portfolio!. Wont last long.
Baltimore, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

826 E Belvedere Avenue

This 1,560 square foot, 3 bedroom 1 and 1 half bath with a partially finished basement can be yours! It is in the picturesque Chinquapan/Belvedere neighborhood of Baltimore. Within walking distance of several parks. Minutes from Belvedere Square, dining, and shopping. Easy access to Charles St, and to I-83. This home was built in 1937, built to last, however, it won't stay on the market long. It has a spacious living room, and a small separated dining room. The basement has a bar area. This home is priced to sell, and is being sold As/Is.
West Allis, WIMATC Times

7527 W. National Avenue

VERY NICE STUDIO APT. *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED* - Spacious studio with separate kitchen with stove and refrigerator, nice bathroom, plenty of natural sunlight, coin laundry in basement, and on a bus line. All utilities included. No pets allowed. No Smoking. No Pets Allowed. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Sq Ft.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1430 Walker Avenue

241-896700 - To submit offers visit www.hudhomestore.com-HUD homes are "Sold As Is",managed by Olympus AMS". Townhouse with three bedrooms, 1.5 baths, livingroom, diningroom, kitchen, finished basement and backyard. The house has cac. Schedule your appointment today to view this property!Prior to scheduling a showing or submitting a bid, please check www.hudhomestore.com to make sure property is still available.
Kansas Statearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5213 Kansas Avenue NW

GORGEOUS CHIC RENOVATION, PRACTICALLY A BRAND A NEW HOME!! HIGH-END BATHROOMS & KITCHEN!! SECOND FLOOR BALCONY/DECK!! NO EXPENSE SPARED!! ATTENTION TO DETAILS!! Welcome to this stunning luxury residence in desirable Petworth! The neighborhood is vibrant and exciting. Petworth is well known for award winning restaurants, bookstores, retail shops, cigar lounge, community events and more! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms with a modern airy open floor plan, beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, dual AC units to cool the entire home, wall outlets that features USB ports for all your charging desires, Bluetooth in three (3) bathrooms, three (3) decks, detached garage with remote control door and contemporary lighting. Kitchen boasts Kitchenaid stainless-steel appliances, back splash, island with accents to match the beautiful cool blue cabinetry, barn sink with attached cutting board and wine cooler cabinet. Off the kitchen features a beautiful barn door then you enter a light filled spacious gorgeous half bathroom. Beautiful deck off kitchen makes the entire space perfect for entertaining. Moving upstairs, breathtaking master suite featuring a huge balcony, gorgeous master bathroom with a free-standing soaking tub, dual sinks and walk in shower, beautifully tiled second bathroom, 2 sun filled bedrooms, washer and dryer and Carrier AC unit. Lower-level features versatile functionality to include wet bar, wine cooler cabinet, entertainment/living room/family room, 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom, enormous laundry room with connections for washer and dryer and second AC Carrier Unit. Private new fenced, built in enormous seating bench, an additional stand-alone deck, garden, and lights. A backyard oasis that is perfect for entertaining. An unbeatable location with a near-perfect walk score, dedicated bike lane in front of home, bike to and through the gorgeous Rock Creek Park, two (2) Walmart Supercenters within walking distance, walk to Fort Totten Station (green, yellow and red line) & Georgia Ave-Petworth Station (green & yellow line) and multiple bus transit routes.To prevent the spread of COVID-19 please adhere to the following directions for touring our property: Practice social distancing, don't go if you feel unwell, don't touch anything, and wear shoe covers. All parties are encouraged to wear masks. Mask.
MLSjanefischer.com

521 N Jackson Avenue

One Owner Ranch Home in Parker's Addition. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single stall detached garage. Hardwood floors under the carpet throughout the main floor. Unfinished basement with great space to make a family or rec room. Large rear yard. Make the call to see the home TODAY!. Listing information ©...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

734 S Ellwood Avenue

Gorgeous completely renovated 3-BD, 3.5BA townhouse in the heart of Canton and close to everything Baltimore has to offer. This home features an open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors, a neutral color palette and sun-filled spaces. The bright living room hosts recessed lighting and an exposed brick wall. An inviting dining room is perfect for entertaining. The amazing eat-in kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ample solid wood cabinets, gas cooking and pantry. The primary bedroom suite includes a cozy and sunny loft space under a large skylight. The primary bath has a stainless steel shower panel with multiple sprays. The second bedroom also has an en-suite bath with spa-like soaking tub. On the lower level is a finished family room, a bedroom and a full bath. All this plus off-street parking pad, a must for Canton living!
Alexandria, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

252 Burgess Avenue

Gorgeous townhome in sought-after Warwick Village! Not a surface has been untouched in this 4 legal bedroom, 2 full bath home as it has been completely renovated within the last 5 years. Enter into the foyer and immediately take in the wide open layout with exposed brick wall. The kitchen has been completely updated with beautiful, tall cabinetry, dark countertops and stainless appliances. Entertain in the open space of the living room or out off the deck during those perfect Summer nights. The private yard backs to a park allowing more privacy and lush greenery. The warm brick wall leads you all the way upstairs where you+GGll find 3 bedrooms with solid natural wood doors and sliding closets that are fully outfitted to maximize storage. A hall bath with upgraded vanity and chic tiled shower walls rounds out this floor. Walk down the floating wood steps where a primary bedroom and spa retreat awaits! This room has been transformed to a owner+GGs suite with heated tile floors, jetted tub, huge primary en-suite bathroom with a modern vanity and tiled shower. Don+GGt miss the spacious and custom walk-in closet with an adjacent storage/utility closet. Everything is like new in this home and ready for move-in! Ideally located near the Alexandria pool, 252 Burgess is close to everything in Del Ray, shopping, restaurants, Farmer+GGs Market, and has an easy commute to Rt 1, 395, the airport, DC and much more!
Real Estatejenwalker.com

6 E CUSTIS AVENUE

Charming Tudor in the heart of Del Ray with all the charm you've been looking for yet meticulously maintained and loaded with updates! This 3 bedroom/2 bath home is situated in the heart of Del Ray and is just two blocks to "The Avenue," but is private at the same time! Enter into the mudroom area - a great place to kick off your shoes and drop your keys. Once inside, the warm living room greets you with a wood burning fireplace that features a crisp, white mantle, gorgeous hardwoods and ample space to relax after a long day. From the living room, head to the dining room - large enough for a great dinner party - and the kitchen with white cabinets and convenient layout - making cooking a breeze. Exit through the dining room and find your private retreat! The spacious deck overlooks a fully fenced, private yard with lush green grass and mature plantings. A shed holds lawn equipment, bikes or could be a great workroom for tools and projects galore. Rounding out the main level is a full bathroom, conveniently located at the top of the lower level stairs. Head upstairs and you will find three bedrooms and a completely renovated full bath. The bathroom features basketweave tile flooring and a white subway tile tub/shower combo. The lower level is not to be missed! The large recreation room boasts a wall of custom built-in shelves and cabinetry - and is perfectly sized for family game night or movie night! At the rear of the lower level is a guest area/bedroom or a great in-home office. A large closet makes storage a breeze, and the spacious laundry room features loads of shelves and additional storage. Updates include: Roof and gutters (2021), Front railings (2021), Compressor (2019), Boiler and basement flooring (2018) bathroom (2017).
Real Estateatproperties.com

2142 N Cleveland Avenue

Vintage Restoration on East Lincoln Park's most sought-after block. Located in the heart of the historic Mid-North area this home features extensive original detail throughout. All 2011 improvements are consistent to the Victorian period & include double-hung windows, modern plumbing, electrical, roof, & baths. Kitchen appliances were also updated. High ceilings, period moldings, & original fireplace with gorgeous, carved mantel and unique mixed wood staircase is original to the house. All lighting fixtures, stained glass, & door hardware is either original to the home or era appropriate. Pocket doors, lathe medallion in dining room, & built-in bar. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated mechanicals include zoned heating. 2 laundry areas. 2-story atrium leading to large bluestone patio. Beautifully landscaped front & back w/green roof on the 2-car garage including an electric-car charging station. Home is in meticulous condition. Unique features on every floor. Close to Lincoln Elem.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2909 Eastern Avenue

To be built - Another Diamond Property Classic home with parking and tax credit.
Remington, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2906 Huntingdon Avenue

Welcome to 2906 Huntingdon Avenue, a Front Porch rowhome in the heart of Remington! This oversized (1,560 ft+-) 3bed/2.5bath Brick rowhome is sure to please. Upon entering you will notice the abundance of natural light that pours into the open main level. Kitchen has been updated to include Granite countertops and SS appliances. Deck off the Kitchen leads to fenced-in back yard, perfect for spending your evenings outside. 3 bedrooms upstairs with an updated full bath. Fully finished lower level could be used as a 4th bedroom, complete with a Full Bath. Tall ceilings throughout really show off the large size of this rowhome.Great location blocks from Johns Hopkins University, BMA, R-House, Wyman Park, MICA, Hampden. Take advantage of buying in the growing Remington community. With close proximity to JHU, this home can be perfect for Investors looking to rent to students and faculty at JHU.