2834 Oakley Avenue

Charming Tudor in the heart of Del Ray with all the charm you've been looking for yet meticulously maintained and loaded with updates! This 3 bedroom/2 bath home is situated in the heart of Del Ray and is just two blocks to "The Avenue," but is private at the same time! Enter into the mudroom area - a great place to kick off your shoes and drop your keys. Once inside, the warm living room greets you with a wood burning fireplace that features a crisp, white mantle, gorgeous hardwoods and ample space to relax after a long day. From the living room, head to the dining room - large enough for a great dinner party - and the kitchen with white cabinets and convenient layout - making cooking a breeze. Exit through the dining room and find your private retreat! The spacious deck overlooks a fully fenced, private yard with lush green grass and mature plantings. A shed holds lawn equipment, bikes or could be a great workroom for tools and projects galore. Rounding out the main level is a full bathroom, conveniently located at the top of the lower level stairs. Head upstairs and you will find three bedrooms and a completely renovated full bath. The bathroom features basketweave tile flooring and a white subway tile tub/shower combo. The lower level is not to be missed! The large recreation room boasts a wall of custom built-in shelves and cabinetry - and is perfectly sized for family game night or movie night! At the rear of the lower level is a guest area/bedroom or a great in-home office. A large closet makes storage a breeze, and the spacious laundry room features loads of shelves and additional storage. Updates include: Roof and gutters (2021), Front railings (2021), Compressor (2019), Boiler and basement flooring (2018) bathroom (2017).