8507 Water Oak Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautifully well-maintained move-in ready townhome in the friendly Ridgeleigh community. You will feel right at home when you walk through the freshly painted door into a glowing space with plenty of natural light. This home includes two spacious bedrooms, one impeccable bathroom with chic blue tile, a galley kitchen, open dining/living space, and a spacious basement with able storage. Throughout, you+GGll find radiant finished hardwood floors and serene lightly painted walls, making this a tranquil space or a blank palette ready for you to make into your own. The exterior features an expansive green yard perfect for gardening and entertaining and a deck to cool off on from the summer sun. Parking will never be a problem here as you will have your own parking pad and plenty of on-street parking for guests. Just a hop and skip away from shopping, restaurants, parks, and sought-after schools. Don+GGt miss out on this affordable gem!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
409 Charter Oak Avenue

409 Charter Oak Avenue

The wait is over! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath beautifully renovated home nestled in Roland Park Community is ready for its new owner. The details throughout are unmatched! The open floor plan concept, tray ceilings, bluetooth theater speakers throughout, and the beautiful show stopping kitchen with a granite waterfall island is like no other. The main floor also features a half bath and leads to a beautifully landscaped yard and deck! Perfect for gathering, BBQ's, gardening, and so much more. Let's not forget the luxury owner suite found on the 2nd floor and fully finished basement in lower level! Act fast, this well detailed home will not be available long. 1 year Home Warranty Included.
3309 Jacobs Ave, Hopewell, VA 23860

3309 Jacobs Ave, Hopewell, VA 23860

Fully Renovated Ranch Style Home flaunting Vinyl Siding, New Roof & New Vinyl Windows allows a low maintenance exterior & a freshly poured gravel driveway. Inside, notice NEW beautiful Laminate Floors, an opulence of natural light & a lovely semi open concept. The Living Room is spacious and perfect for Your Gorgeous NEW Kitchen boasts Chic White Cabinets adorned with Granite Countertops, NEW Laminate Floors, SS Appliances & a spacious Dining Area- convenient for Entertaining. This is no cookie cutter Kitchen! Primary Bedroom with NEW Laminate Floors, Double Closets, Spacious Layout & A Private Ensuite w/NEW Vanity, Tile Floors & Tiled Shower! The 2nd Bedroom has so much space it could even be a 2nd Primary Bedroom! Meanwhile, the 3rd Bedroom makes the perfect home office/nursery and/or guest bedroom. The 2nd Full Bath features chic Tile work, New Vanity, Tile Floors & NEW Fixtures. Step outside and onto your updated Rear Deck- overlook the privacy along with your fully Fenced In Yard with Brand NEW Privacy Fence. Flaunting New HVAC System, Water Tank, Roof- and on a private culdesac- Welcome to your slice of Paradise- Welcome HOME!
Interior DesignCONTEMPORIST

LED Lights Create Subtle Lighting Accents Throughout This Remodeled Apartment

Brosh Architects has designed the remodel of an apartment in London, England, that included clean lines and bright spaces, as per their client’s request. To create the bright spaces and clean lines, the designers used crisp white walls and added LED lighting to highlight the straight edges, including a recessed television and floating storage cabinet.
32114 Decker Oaks Drive

32114 Decker Oaks Drive

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2000 Sq. Ft. Move-in ready home for The Village of Decker Oaks! Updates include: new HVAC system 2019 (inside and outside units), all new carpet and paint throughout the home, including garage walls and new garage door! Soaring ceilings, Plantation shutters, art niches, laminate wood floors and a neutral paint palette makes for an easy transition. Open concept kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances overlooks den with corner fireplace; formal dining; large owner's retreat down; two bedrooms and game room up; two car attached garage; fenced yard with patio and storage shed!
Oak-Sang Run

Oak-Sang Run

This is a beautiful acre lot close to the state parks and Deep Creek Lake. If you are looking for an affordable piece of land look no further. It offers tons of privacy by being on a dead end road. Just call me for a showing or drive by and check it out. There is also another lot available for sale right next to it. Just in case you want more privacy.
Several roads with water in Vermilion Parish

Several roads with water in Vermilion Parish

According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, there are several roadways with water in Vermilion Parish. There may still be some roads not listed as of now, therefore its advisable to use caution when traveling in low lying areas. This the current list of roadways with water:. Cossinade road. Kristin.
Sedalia, MOSedalia Democrat

City announces road closure for water work

The City of Sedalia’s Water Division contractor will be working on East Fifth Street at its’ intersection with South Engineer Avenue this week beginning at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18 through 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. The contractor will be capping and taking out of service an existing water main...
18139 Oak Ridge Drive

18139 Oak Ridge Drive

Absolutely stunning single family home on an incredible 4.5 acres in lovely Oak Knoll Farms just outside the town of Purcellville with NO HOA!! This home has been meticulously maintained by it's original owners! There is a lovely stone column entrance to the property featuring mature trees with both open and wooded space with a creek running through the side of the property. The property is fully fenced and there is a nice garden shed with a 20x20 fenced in planting area to the rear of the property. The home has a stucco exterior with a stone water table featuring a slate tiled front porch and a 3 car side-load garage. The driveway is newly sealed and the home was recently pressure washed. As you enter the home you notice the beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main level and how open and bright the home is. The formal living room has a beautiful shadowbox wall feature and a large bay window and across from it is a large formal dining room. The kitchen is spacious with a center island with seating areas, granite counters, stainless steel GE Monogram gas range, wall oven, recessed lighting, tiled backsplash and a butlery's pantry. The dining area off the kitchen has a brand new 3-panel glass w/transom sliding door with beautiful views overlooking the back of the property. The lovely family room has coferred ceilings, a gas fireplace and custom built-in shelving and cabinetry. There is a main level bedroom with attached full bathroom perfect for an in-law or au pair suite with custom built-in cabinetry and desk. This space can easily be a main level office as well! There is a large mudroom and a separate laundry room with ample storage, cabinetry and heated tile floors. There are two sets of staircases, one off the kitchen and hardwood stairs off the foyer. The upper level has three generous sized bedrooms and the owners' suite. Two bedrooms have their own bathrooms plus there is an additional full bathroom in the hallway all with new hardware, light fixtures and newly refinished shower/tubs. The owners' suite features a large bedroom with custom built-ins, a lovely itting area, dual walk-in closets with custom shelving systems and a beautifully renovated bathroom with an extra wide shower with dual shower heads, freestanding tub, dual vanities and heated tile floors! The finished basement is a huge, open concept space featuring a media room, an exercise room with commercial grade rubberized flooring, custom bar area with sink, beverage fridge and cabinetry and upgraded full size windows. There is a separate unfinished room plumbed and ready for a full bath. The home has been freshly painted on all three levels and there is a NEW HVAC for zone 1. Welcome home to this beauty!
Jasper, TXKFDM-TV

High water closes some roads in Jasper

SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Send your video or pictures to https://kfdm.com/chimein and we'll show some on the air. From our media partner KJAS - City of Jasper Public Works Director Greg Kelley announced shortly after 10:00 Monday morning that the following north-south thoroughfares have been closed due to Sandy Creek flowing over the roadways:
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Water main break during sewer work on Surfside Road Wednesday

(May 27, 2021) Several hundred mid-island residents were without water for a little over an hour Wednesday night after an excavator working on a town sewer project struck a water line, sewer director David Gray said. The break occurred around 5 p.m. when an excavator near the intersection of Bartlett...
North Port, FLMysuncoast.com

Underground water main work to close road and shut water service in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A residential area of North Port will close to traffic on May 25-26 as work continues on an underground water main, officials said Sunday. The areas involved are Ortiz and North Port Boulevard. Crews are planning to complete five tie-ins beginning on Tuesday, May 25th at 9 p.m. Officials say the work will involve shutting down water service through the older existing main while lateral lines are connected to the new main. This work will continue until 6:00 a.m., and it will only affect commercial businesses in the area, not residents.
Home & GardenPosted by
Domino

Forget Pools—Everyone Is Catching Onto This Summer-Approved Reno

Sheds are no longer just for lawn mowers, shovels, and miscellaneous gardening gear. People are turning the outdoor structures into bars, dining rooms, offices, guesthouses—hangouts that are void of hoses and rakes. According to building supply specialist Insulation4Less, searches for shed conversions rose by 284 percent between April and May, while inquiries into summer house conversions also shot up by 112 percent. Basically everyone is creating their dream staycation in their very own backyard. There are a few key updates you’ll have to make to your shed if you want to turn it into a livable space, so read on for some our favorite ideas.
Illinois StateOnlyInYourState

Three Oaks Recreation Swim Beach Has Some Of The Clearest Water In Illinois

As the weather heats up, many of us start thinking about where we’ll go for a swim. Lucky for us, Illinois has numerous lakes, rivers, and watering holes to cool off on a sweltering day. One place you may consider heading to in the warmer months is the beach at Three Oaks Recreation Area which has some of the clearest water to swim in. And it just so happens to be in the aptly named city of Crystal Lake.
Home & Gardendwell.com

A Tiny Timber Cabin Takes Root in a Russian Forest for $134K

Delo Design’s compact holiday cabin packs a kitchen, bathroom, bed, and storage into 120 square feet. Although Delo Design began as an architecture practice, the Russian studio soon switched to designing and manufacturing furniture. Now, the firm has returned to its roots with the design and construction of a compact, modular cabin in a pine forest near St. Petersburg.
Fitchburg, MASentinel & Enterprise

Fitchburg installs hydro turbine at Narrows Road water station

FITCHBURG — The city’s Department of Public Works Division of Water Supply recently completed what is believed to be one of only two hydro turbines installed at a water station in New England. “This is a very cool innovation,” said Nicholas Bosonetto, the city’s commissioner of Public Works, about the...
Henniker, NHhenniker.org

Depot Hill Road and Circle Street Water Service Interruption

As part of the drainage work that the Highway Department is doing on Depot Hill Road and Circle Street the water department will be replacing some gate valves in Depot Hill Road, replacing the water main in Circle Street, relocating a fire hydrant from Depot Hill Road and adding one half way down Circle Street.