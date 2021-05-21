newsbreak-logo
2 Kansas school workers should be disciplined for punishing a girl who said ‘I’m a lesbian,’ investigation finds

By Muri Assunção
NY Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo employees of an eastern Kansas school should be disciplined for punishing a teenager who said, “I’m a lesbian,” an investigation has concluded. The independent investigation, conducted by the Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB), found that the principal and a bus driver at North Lyon County Elementary committed sexual harassment against a student in violation of federal Title IX regulations and district policy.

Killer of state trooper's parole denied, but just for three years

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jimmie Nelms, the killer of Kansas State Trooper Conroy O'Brien, will remain behind bars, but that's only guaranteed for three years. "Obviously, I was happy that they are keeping him in prison for three more years," said Conroy's brother, Kelvin. "I was disappointed that they didn't take advantage of passing him for ten years, because they could have done that."
AP: Kansas lobbyist charged with aggravated battery for crash

TOPEKA, Kan. — A criminal complaint alleges lobbyist James Gardner had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit at the time of a February crash that injured his passenger. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the complaint which was filed May 6 charges Gardner with aggravated battery committed...