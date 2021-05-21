2 Kansas school workers should be disciplined for punishing a girl who said ‘I’m a lesbian,’ investigation finds
Two employees of an eastern Kansas school should be disciplined for punishing a teenager who said, “I’m a lesbian,” an investigation has concluded. The independent investigation, conducted by the Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB), found that the principal and a bus driver at North Lyon County Elementary committed sexual harassment against a student in violation of federal Title IX regulations and district policy.www.nydailynews.com