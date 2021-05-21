newsbreak-logo
Indian Politician Brags About Vaccine Efforts as COVID-19 Rages

By POLYGRAPH.info
polygraph.info
 2 days ago

“Till date we have vaccinated 18cr+ [180 million+] Indians.”. On May 17, as India continued to be crushed by the coronavirus pandemic, S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary for the state of Andhra Pradesh, tweeted praise for the authorities' vaccination campaign. “Till date we have...

www.polygraph.info
Public Healthinvesting.com

Gandhi warns 'explosive' COVID wave threatens India and the world

BENGALURU (Reuters) -India's main opposition leader Rahul Gandhi warned on Friday that unless the deadly second COVID-19 wave sweeping the country was brought under control it would devastate India as well as threaten the rest of the world. In a letter, Gandhi implored Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prepare for...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

India sets record for single-day COVID-19 death toll

India is experiencing a rapid surge in newly confirmed cases of coronavirus nationwide. On Saturday, the country reported more than 4,100 deaths, shattering its previous single-day record. Parth M.N., an independent journalist based in Mumbai, joined CBSN to discuss India's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
LotteryPosted by
Reuters

Vaccine lottery: Indian states grapple with how to share COVID-19 jabs

CHENNAI/MUMBAI, India (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Arjun Kumar was wary about getting a COVID-19 vaccine until India’s deadly second wave reached villages near his home in the eastern state of Odisha. Now, like thousands of others scrambling to book a vaccine appointment across the country, his chances of finding one...
Public Healthdallassun.com

Rahul Gandhi accuses Centre of failing to defeat COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the central government of being "policy paralysed" and said that it cannot secure victory over coronavirus. In a tweet, the Congress leader said, "A policy paralysed GOI cannot secure victory over the virus. Face it. Don't fake...
Public Healthphysiciansweekly.com

WHO Increases Warning About Indian COVID-19 Variant

TUESDAY, May 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) — On Monday, the World Health Organization called the B.1.617 variant of the COVID-19 virus, which has become more common in India, a “variant of concern,” The New York Times reported Tuesday. Scientists do not know much about this variant but are concerned that...
Public Healthinvesting.com

COVID-19 kills more than 4,000 Indians amid clamour for vaccines

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India recorded more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths for a second straight day on Thursday as infections stayed below 400,000, and extended the interval between doses of the AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) vaccine to up to 16 weeks amid a dire shortage of shots in the country. Experts remain...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

How Covid-19 vaccinations have split Australia down the middle: Poll reveals huge divide between old and young when it comes to vaccine rollout and opening borders

The Federal Government's way out of the coronavirus pandemic has divided Australians with young people disappointed by the slow vaccine rollout and older generations happy to keep the borders shut to the rest of the world. A poll of 2,019 Victorians, conducted by research firm RedBridge, found that only a...
Public Healthcricfit.com

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli Takes First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Indian skipper Virat Kohli got himself vaccinated on Monday and shared a post on his Instagram account to let his fans know. In the process, he urged all others to get vaccinated as well if they have the chance. Virat and Anuska Sharma has started COVID relief work after IPL 2021 was postponed by the BCCI. Apart from Virat, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane also got themselves vaccinated.
Public Healthpharmaceuticalprocessingworld.com

UK to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination based on Indian variant fears

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that the U.K. would ramp up its vaccination program to slow the spread of a SARS CoV-2 variant first spotted in India. Johnson said that the variant could interfere with plans to scale back COVID-19 health measures originally enacted last year. Scientists still...
WorldMetro International

UK increasingly confident COVID-19 vaccines work against Indian variant

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain is increasingly confident that vaccines work against the coronavirus variant first found in India, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, with a leading epidemiologist saying it may be spreading less quickly than first feared. Johnson has warned that the emergence of the B.1.617.2 variant might derail...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka nearly out of Covid vaccines: officials

Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka are close to running out of coronavirus vaccines, authorities said Friday, and are hoping China and Russia will bolster South Asia's efforts to tackle a devastating pandemic wave. Covid-19 cases and deaths have hit record levels across India and its neighbours in recent weeks and all are counting on vaccine campaigns to head off the next surge. But India's move last month to ban vaccine exports because of growing domestic shortages has badly hit other countries, and the three South Asian nations have slowed their vaccination campaigns as they scour international markets for new stocks. Bangladesh has about one million doses of AstraZeneca's Covishield and Chinese Sinopharm jabs, and was expecting 100,000 Pfizer shots, but all will be gone in "days", government health chief A.B.M. Khorshed Alam said.
Public HealthMedscape News

WHO Says Indian COVID Strain 'a Variant of Concern'

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. As COVID-related deaths exceed 4,000 a day in India, the World Health Organization says a coronavirus variant first found in that nation is of global concern. "We are classifying this as a variant of concern at...