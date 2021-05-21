410 Elm Street NW

GORGEOUS CHIC RENOVATION, PRACTICALLY A BRAND A NEW HOME!! HIGH-END BATHROOMS & KITCHEN!! SECOND FLOOR BALCONY/DECK!! NO EXPENSE SPARED!! ATTENTION TO DETAILS!! Welcome to this stunning luxury residence in desirable Petworth! The neighborhood is vibrant and exciting. Petworth is well known for award winning restaurants, bookstores, retail shops, cigar lounge, community events and more! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms with a modern airy open floor plan, beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, dual AC units to cool the entire home, wall outlets that features USB ports for all your charging desires, Bluetooth in three (3) bathrooms, three (3) decks, detached garage with remote control door and contemporary lighting. Kitchen boasts Kitchenaid stainless-steel appliances, back splash, island with accents to match the beautiful cool blue cabinetry, barn sink with attached cutting board and wine cooler cabinet. Off the kitchen features a beautiful barn door then you enter a light filled spacious gorgeous half bathroom. Beautiful deck off kitchen makes the entire space perfect for entertaining. Moving upstairs, breathtaking master suite featuring a huge balcony, gorgeous master bathroom with a free-standing soaking tub, dual sinks and walk in shower, beautifully tiled second bathroom, 2 sun filled bedrooms, washer and dryer and Carrier AC unit. Lower-level features versatile functionality to include wet bar, wine cooler cabinet, entertainment/living room/family room, 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom, enormous laundry room with connections for washer and dryer and second AC Carrier Unit. Private new fenced, built in enormous seating bench, an additional stand-alone deck, garden, and lights. A backyard oasis that is perfect for entertaining. An unbeatable location with a near-perfect walk score, dedicated bike lane in front of home, bike to and through the gorgeous Rock Creek Park, two (2) Walmart Supercenters within walking distance, walk to Fort Totten Station (green, yellow and red line) & Georgia Ave-Petworth Station (green & yellow line) and multiple bus transit routes.To prevent the spread of COVID-19 please adhere to the following directions for touring our property: Practice social distancing, don't go if you feel unwell, don't touch anything, and wear shoe covers. All parties are encouraged to wear masks. Mask.